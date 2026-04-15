Verified Carrier Launches Verified Pickup, Closing Critical Gap in Freight Fraud Prevention

VANCOUVER, WA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Carrier, one of the freight industry's most trusted sources for fraud prevention and motor carrier vetting, today announced the launch of Verified Pickup, a first-of-its-kind solution for verification at the driver level. The addition of Verified Pickup completes the company’s end-to-end security ecosystem, creating a continuous chain of verified identity from motor carrier registration through the physical moment freight exchanges hands.

Cargo theft losses continue to climb across the United States—with $725 million in voluntarily reported cargo theft losses in 2025, according to Verisk CargoNet—despite significant industry investment in compliance, vetting, and tracking technologies. Many of the most common strategic theft tactics exploit a fundamental vulnerability: the gap between verifying a motor carrier on paper and confirming who actually arrives to pick up the load. Verified Pickup is designed to close that gap at the most vulnerable point in the supply chain—the physical handoff of freight.

“The industry has invested heavily in verifying motor carriers at onboarding, but that’s only half the equation,” said Alex Panfilov, Founder and CEO of Verified Carrier. “Verified Pickup completes the circle. We can now confirm in real time that the verified motor carrier sent an authorized, verified driver in a confirmed truck to pick up that specific load. That full-circle verification has never existed before.”

How Verified Pickup Works

Verified Pickup establishes an end-to-end verification chain through a structured multi-step process that links verified motor carriers to verified drivers to specific shipments:

Driver Verification and Enrollment: Once approved, verified motor carriers invite their drivers into the platform. Each driver completes identity verification, including government ID confirmation with facial recognition.

Carrier-Driver: The platform records the relationship between each verified motor carrier and their authorized drivers.

On-Site Identity and Equipment Confirmation: When a truck arrives at the shipper’s facility, the system captures the truck’s license plate and image through an on-site camera or the shipper’s app. This data is matched against the verified motor carrier’s fleet records. The shipper then scans the driver’s encrypted QR code or driver’s license, which instantly displays the motor carrier’s verification status and the driver’s confirmed photo. This confirms that the person and equipment on-site match the approved records.

A detailed overview of the Verified Pickup verification process is available at www.verifiedcarrier.com/shipper/home

“The industry has relied heavily on automated vetting to fight freight fraud, but algorithms can be bypassed while human judgment remains resilient,” said Andrey Drotenko, President of Strategic Relations at Verified Carrier. “Verified Pickup brings that human verification layer to the point of pickup, confirming not just the motor carrier, but the actual driver and equipment at the dock. It’s driver-level verification that completes our security standard.”

Addressing Critical Industry Needs

Verified Pickup launches as part of Verified Carrier’s comprehensive verification ecosystem, which includes Verified Carrier—directing motor carriers to complete identity, ownership, and asset verification. Together, these two products create a unified security framework that spans the entire freight transaction, from motor carrier verification through the physical release of cargo.

Early results demonstrate the impact of Verified Carrier’s approach. In one case, a brokerage whose new onboarding platform had shut off 30 percent of its carrier base used Verified Carrier to evaluate the affected motor carriers, ultimately confirming 60 percent as legitimate and restoring critical capacity. In another case, a brokerage experiencing high volumes of cargo theft incidents in high-risk states integrated Verified Carrier into its motor carrier verification for freight hauled in the state, and subsequently reported zero fraud or loss events for those shipments.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.verifiedcarrier.com

“Every company in the freight supply chain deserves to know with certainty who they are doing business with,” said Panfilov. “Verified Pickup means there is no longer a simple loophole for criminals to exploit. The motor carrier is verified. The driver is verified. The pickup is confirmed. That's the level of confidence and security our industry deserves.”

About Verified Carrier

Verified Carrier is revolutionizing the freight industry by offering rigorous vetting and verification processes. They address the growing challenge of supply chain fraud, enabling freight brokers and shippers to confidently partner with legitimate and trustworthy motor carriers. www.verifiedcarrier.com

Contact Info



Stephanie Arpin

stephanie@catchpointpr.com

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