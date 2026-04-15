Presidio Expands Resonate with Modular AI Solutions for Sports, Broadcasting, and News Media

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, today announced the expansion of Resonate with a modular set of AI-powered solutions for sports, broadcasting, and news media organizations.

The expanded portfolio brings together the Presidio Accelerator for AWS Media Lake, Presidio Intelligent Sports Media Accelerator, Presidio Intelligent News Media Accelerator, and Presidio Managed Services for Sports and Media. Together, these solutions help organizations modernize content operations, streamline workflows, improve distribution, and unlock greater monetization value across broadcast and digital channels.

Presidio research shows that many organizations are still unprepared to fully capitalize on AI – half of IT leaders adopted it before they were ready, while 86% reported challenges with data access and usability. At the same time, media organizations are at an inflection point, facing rising rights costs, growing streaming competition, and fragmented audiences. In a fast-moving media environment where the value of content is highest in the moment, delivering across more platforms with speed and precision is critical – but fragmented systems and disconnected AI tools can no longer keep up.

Resonate is designed to close this gap. Introduced as Presidio’s intelligent media content engine, Resonate now expands through purpose-built accelerators and managed services that help operationalize AI across content production, media management, distribution, and monetization workflows.

The expanded Resonate portfolio includes:

Presidio Accelerator for AWS Media Lake: Provides a scalable foundation to ingest, organize, govern, and activate media assets across the enterprise.

Provides a scalable foundation to ingest, organize, govern, and activate media assets across the enterprise. Presidio Intelligent Sports Media Accelerator: Streamlines real-time production, automated highlight creation, and AI-driven content distribution for sports broadcasters and rights holders.

Streamlines real-time production, automated highlight creation, and AI-driven content distribution for sports broadcasters and rights holders. Presidio Intelligent News Media Accelerator: Accelerates newsroom workflows, metadata enrichment, and multi-platform publishing to help news organizations move faster and increase content value.

Accelerates newsroom workflows, metadata enrichment, and multi-platform publishing to help news organizations move faster and increase content value. Presidio Managed Services for Sports and Media: Delivers 24x7 monitoring, optimization, and ongoing platform support to help ensure reliable, high-performing media operations.

“Speed, relevance, and operational efficiency are critical in today’s media landscape. Content value is increasingly time-sensitive, and organizations need flexible solutions that help them act on that value quickly. With Resonate, we are helping sports, broadcasting, and news media organizations modernize operations, activate content faster, and create stronger monetization opportunities,” said Roger Sherwood, Industry GTM Leader, Presidio.

Built on AWS and enhanced by AI and automation, Resonate combines cloud-native infrastructure, intelligent workflow capabilities, and a scalable media lake foundation to support modern media operations.

Unlike point solutions that address only part of the workflow, Presidio’s modular approach brings together strategy, accelerators, AI, and optional managed services in a more complete offering. With Presidio’s global support team available 24x7, customers can also extend platform performance through ongoing monitoring, optimization, and steady-state operational support.

To learn more about Resonate and Presidio’s vision for intelligent media platforms on AWS, join Roger Sherwood and Andrew Reich, Industry Principal for Media & Entertainment, at the AWS Theater during the 2026 NAB Show on April 19 in Las Vegas.

For more information about Presidio Resonate, visit the website here.