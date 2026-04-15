ARGYLE Haus of Apparel Appoints Industry Veteran Sheila Martinez as Vice President of Operations

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARGYLE Haus of Apparel, a leading Los Angeles-based fashion design house and full-service apparel manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Sheila Martinez as Vice President of Operations.

Martinez brings over 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, with a background spanning technical design, apparel development, production, and retail marketing. In 2013, she founded U & I Brand Development, a fashion design and development firm where she led product creation and guided brands from concept through execution.

In her new role at ARGYLE Haus, Martinez will oversee all operational functions across the company, ensuring efficiency, scalability, and continued excellence in service delivery. She will work closely with Houman Salem, CEO of ARGYLE Haus, to support the company’s growth and strengthen its position as a premier partner for both fashion startups and established brands.

“Bringing Sheila onto the team is a major milestone for ARGYLE,” said Houman Salem, CEO of ARGYLE Haus of Apparel. “We’ve reached a level of growth where we are able to attract and bring on seasoned executives with deep industry expertise. Sheila’s background across design, development, and production aligns perfectly with our vertically integrated model. She understands what it takes to bring a product to market successfully, and that perspective is invaluable as we continue to scale.”

Martinez’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for ARGYLE Haus, which has helped launch over 1,000 fashion brands since its founding in 2014. The company provides end-to-end services including design, development, manufacturing, and strategic consulting, all under one roof in Los Angeles.

“I am excited to join ARGYLE Haus at such a pivotal moment,” said Sheila Martinez. “The company’s commitment to supporting emerging brands and maintaining high standards of quality and execution is something I strongly believe in. I look forward to contributing to its continued expansion and operational excellence.”

With Martinez leading operations, ARGYLE is well-positioned to scale efficiently while maintaining the high-touch service and support its clients expect.

About ARGYLE Haus of Apparel

ARGYLE Haus of Apparel is a Los Angeles-based fashion business incubator and full-service apparel manufacturer. Founded in 2014, the company offers end-to-end solutions including fashion design, apparel development, production, e-commerce, marketing, and investor access. ARGYLE Haus has supported the launch of over 1,000 brands and is recognized for its vertically integrated approach and commitment to Made in USA quality.

Media Contact:

ARGYLE Haus of Apparel

info@argylehaus.com

https://www.argylehaus.com

