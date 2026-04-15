Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions completes takeover offer of Nilfisk

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS) has successfully
completed its voluntary public takeover of Nilfisk and has become
majority shareholder with more than 90 % of the share capital and the
associated voting rights in Nilfisk. FHCS intends now to initiate and
complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining
Nilfisk shareholders and to delist Nilfisk. With this acquisition, FHCS
brings together two strong and highly complementary players in
professional cleaning.
Weinheim, 04/15/26 – Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS)
announces the successful completion of its voluntary public takeover offer of
Nilfisk.
The acquisition marks a significant step in the global professional cleaning industry.
With the acquisition of Nilfisk, FHCS brings together two very strong and highly
complementary players in professional cleaning. While FHCS is a global player in
innovative manual cleaning systems, Nilfisk is a globally recognized technology leader
in professional cleaning machines. Together, the companies span two core segments
of the professional cleaning market.
“With the acquisition of Nilfisk, we are strengthening our position across both
innovative manual systems and professional cleaning machines, creating a uniquely
positioned provider to support our customers with more comprehensive solutions. The
intention is to build on the respective strengths of each business”, said Karin Overbeck,
CEO of FHCS.
Stable market with evolving customer needs
The professional cleaning market is stable and resilient. To succeed in this market, a
strong focus on customer needs is essential. Technology-driven machines, digital
solutions, and innovative manual cleaning products are expected to play an
increasingly important role in the future. The acquisition of Nilfisk strengthens FHCS’s
position to support customers with the right solutions.
Ensuring continuity for customers and partners is currently our key priority. FHCS will
connect sales capabilities and customer reach across both businesses to create
opportunities for additional growth.
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