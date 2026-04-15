Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions completes takeover offer of Nilfisk

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS) has successfully

completed its voluntary public takeover of Nilfisk and has become

majority shareholder with more than 90 % of the share capital and the

associated voting rights in Nilfisk. FHCS intends now to initiate and

complete a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining

Nilfisk shareholders and to delist Nilfisk. With this acquisition, FHCS

brings together two strong and highly complementary players in

professional cleaning.



Weinheim, 04/15/26 – Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions (FHCS)

announces the successful completion of its voluntary public takeover offer of

Nilfisk.



The acquisition marks a significant step in the global professional cleaning industry.

With the acquisition of Nilfisk, FHCS brings together two very strong and highly

complementary players in professional cleaning. While FHCS is a global player in

innovative manual cleaning systems, Nilfisk is a globally recognized technology leader

in professional cleaning machines. Together, the companies span two core segments

of the professional cleaning market.



“With the acquisition of Nilfisk, we are strengthening our position across both

innovative manual systems and professional cleaning machines, creating a uniquely

positioned provider to support our customers with more comprehensive solutions. The

intention is to build on the respective strengths of each business”, said Karin Overbeck,

CEO of FHCS.



Stable market with evolving customer needs

The professional cleaning market is stable and resilient. To succeed in this market, a

strong focus on customer needs is essential. Technology-driven machines, digital

solutions, and innovative manual cleaning products are expected to play an

increasingly important role in the future. The acquisition of Nilfisk strengthens FHCS’s

position to support customers with the right solutions.



Ensuring continuity for customers and partners is currently our key priority. FHCS will

connect sales capabilities and customer reach across both businesses to create

opportunities for additional growth.

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