INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“B&W” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BW). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding B&W’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) B&W’s largest shareholder, BRC, stood on both sides of the Power Generation Contract and had close ties to B&W’s counterparty; (ii) Applied Digital did not need the products and services that B&W would purportedly supply pursuant to the Power Generation LNTP and Contract; (iii) the foregoing, at the very least, would raise questions about the parties’ actual intent behind entering into the Power Generation LNTP and Contract, including whether the Company is likely to recognize revenues from these agreements; and (iv) accordingly, the business and financial prospects of the Company were overstated.

If you purchased B&W shares between November 5, 2025 and March 11, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Marshall P. Dees, Esq. at mdees@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/babcock-wilcox/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 13, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

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Corey Holzer, Esq.

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