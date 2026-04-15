Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist Course: How Biotech Products are Being Developed and Manufactured, and Discussion on the Scientific and Regulatory Environment (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist (June 10th - June 12th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive course will provide an overview of how biotech products are being developed and manufactured, and discuss the scientific and regulatory environment.

The importance of the biotech industry has increased significantly over recent years and biotech companies now dominate the new drug pipeline. The industry is gaining momentum and advancements in biomedical science and increased innovation hold vast potential for the growth of the biotech market.

The interactive programme will cover the latest advances in regulation, including biosimilars and advanced therapies, and address the role and importance of patents within biotech, including what actually can be patented.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for non-scientists and scientists needing to understand the basic theory, principles, techniques and potential of biotechnology.

It will be relevant for anyone needing either an overview or refresher, particularly those working in:

Quality assurance

Regulatory affairs

Legal and IP

Business development

Sales and marketing

Engineering

Finance

Clinical

Training

Project management

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to biotechnology

Introduction to molecular biology

Molecular biology and production of therapeutic proteins

Development of production organisms

Fermentation technology and large-scale production

Process optimisation and scale-up

Analysis of biopharmaceuticals

Formulation design of biopharmaceuticals

Product recovery and purification

Process economics

Patenting biotech inventions

Patent workshop

Regulatory considerations of biopharmaceuticals

Application of regulatory principles

Advances in regulation: biosimilars

Advances in regulation: advanced therapies

CPD Hours: 18



Speakers

Adekunle Onadipe

Dr Adekunle Onadipe is an Associate Research Fellow in Bioprocess R&D, Cell Line Development at Pfizer Inc. USA. He leads a group of scientists responsible for the construction, development and characterization of mammalian and microbial cell lines for biotherapeutics and vaccines production.

Philip Webber

Dr. Philip Webber obtained his first degree from Cambridge University, UK (Natural Sciences, Genetics) and then carried out research on the regulation of brain-specific genes at Warwick University, UK, where he obtained his PhD.

Adrian Haines

Dr Adrian Haines is a Senior Process Manager within MSAT at Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum). Adrian has extensive experience in generating mammalian cell lines suitable for the GMP production of biologics and is extensively involved in the scientific oversight of both upstream and downstream process development, and process characterisation studies prior to regulatory filings.

Robert Alvarez

After completing his degree in molecular biology at the University of Reading, Robert Alvarez has been at Lonza Biologics for 17 years, of which 14 were spent working in the product stability group and 2 as Head of Business Planning and Innovation within Analytical Services (AS).

Rhydian Howells

Rhydian Howells, associate director of regulatory affairs at Diamond Pharma services a Propharma group company. 20 years' experience in the industry, 10 years at a large contract manufacturer developing manufacturing processes and analytical offerings for biological products followed by 10 years in regulatory CMC roles supporting clients with clinical development and marketing authorisation activities for large molecules and advanced therapies.

Mardon McFarlane

Mardon McFarlane currently works as a Director of External Manufacturing for the gene therapy company AAVantgarde Bio. Mardon is a co-founder of a consultancy, Taxo Bioscience, that specialises in supporting pre-clinical and clinical stage biotech companies, by ensuring they make the correct, impactful decisions early in their journey to bring life-changing therapies to patients.

Lekan Daramola

Lekan Daramola is an independent consultant who specialises in supporting biotech companies during the critical early drug development activities, enabling successful preclinical and clinical decisions as they develop new drugs for patients.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijpbw5

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