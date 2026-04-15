Medical Device Software Compliance Course: EU MDR, EU IVDR & FDA Regulations - Master the Critical Decisions That Shape Success (ONLINE EVENT: June 22nd-26th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Software: Complying with the EU MDR, EU IVDR & FDA Regulations (June 22nd - June 26th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Master the critical decisions that shape your software's regulatory success.

Every choice you make, from product claims to technology selection and regulatory positioning, can determine the outcome of your market authorisation process. Missteps can mean costly delays, increased development expenses and even denied market entry. This course gives you the clarity and confidence to avoid these pitfalls and ensure your innovation achieves its full global potential.

With emerging technologies such as digital therapeutics, machine learning and cloud computing, navigating the regulatory landscape has never been more complex. Distinguishing medical from non-medical software, defining clinical validation needs, understanding international regulatory differences and meeting diverse market authorisation requirements are just some of the challenges you will tackle.

This course offers a clear, practical understanding of global medical device software regulations. Through expert-led sessions, hands-on exercises and real-world case studies, you will gain the insights and skills needed to confidently steer your software through regulatory pathways and bring it successfully to market.

You will also explore best practices for developing and managing regulated software and learn how to implement them effectively without stifling innovation. Discover how to balance flexibility in the early stages of design with the rigorous oversight needed to deliver a final build that is safe, reliable and fully compliant. This nuanced approach is difficult to master without practical experience and informed guidance, and that is exactly what this course provides.

Led by industry experts with extensive hands-on experience, you will leave equipped with the strategies and knowledge to transform your development process and ensure your products meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

Don't miss this opportunity to strengthen your expertise and drive successful medical device software projects. Register today to secure your place.

Who Should Attend:

Product & Strategy

Business strategists

Product managers

Service and sales managers

Regulatory, Legal & Quality

Regulatory affairs specialists and managers

Legal professionals

Compliance officers

Quality assurance engineers

Engineering, Development & Validation

Software developers

System analysts

Technical writers

Biomedical engineers

Clinical validation specialists

Usability engineers

Risk management moderators

Project & Clinical Leadership

Project managers

Clinical informatics managers

Clinical research associates

R&D engineers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Welcome - introduction to the regulations

Is it a medical device, or not?

Software qualification

International comparison

Case studies on qualification

Considerations for placement on the market

Case study on regulatory positioning

Case study on wearables

Borderline with medicine legislation

Case study on borderline with medicine legislation

Day 2

EU market authorisation of medical device software

Case study on software distribution

Case study: a great idea for a start-up!

General Safety and Performance Requirements for software

Practical Construction of a Technical file

US Market authorisation (FDA)

Case study on US market authorization

Discussion - International go-to-market considerations

Day 3

Classification of Medical Device Software

Case studies - Classification

Borderline cases

Software Development Models

Best practices to manage design activities

State-of-the-art standards for regulatory compliance

Software Development Standards for regulatory compliance

Managing software suppliers and subcontractors

Day 4

Software usability

User experience evaluation techniques

Safety Risk Management

Risk Control

Case study on risk identification

Risk assessment & evaluation

Risk management throughout the product lifecycle

Risk perception and communication

Day 5

Core concepts in clinical evaluation of medical software

Setting the right scope and level of evidence for medical software

The literature review process

Case Studies - clinical evaluation of medical device software

Assessing and documenting clinical evidence: The Clinical Evaluation Report

Clinical and performance studies

Post-Market Surveillance and Post-Market Clinical Follow up

CPD Hours: 30



Speakers

Koen Cobbaert

Koen Cobbaert works for Philips as a quality, regulatory, and standards expert. Through trade associations COCIR and DITTA, he represents the industry at the European Commission and the IMDRF on matters related to software and artificial intelligence. He also contributes to various standardisation organizations focusing on software and artificial intelligence.

In the legislative domain, Koen chairs COCIR's and DITTA's software focus groups, representing its members at respectively the European Commission MDCG workgroups on Borderline and Classification and New Technologies and at the international level at the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) workgroup on artificial intelligence.

Zuzanna Kwade

Zuzanna Kwade is Software Clinical Evaluation Lead at Dedalus Healthcare. Zuzanna holds a PhD in Biochemistry and has 15 years of experience in clinical and medical research. She is the co-author of several white papers on regulatory aspects of clinical research and clinical evaluation.

Since 2016, she has been actively involved in Clinical Evaluations according to MEDDEV 2.7.1 (Rev.4) for multiple devices, including high risk hardware devices and medical software. She also represented COCIR in the European Union Task Force on clinical evaluation of software and co-authored MDCG2020-1 guidance on clinical evaluation of MDSW.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k51psc

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