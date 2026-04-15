Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Sale of Firelands Chevrolet of Norwalk in Ohio to Baumann Auto Group

Columbus, OH, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is pleased to announce the sale of Firelands Chevrolet of Norwalk in Norwalk, Ohio to the Baumann Auto Group. The transaction, which closed on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, was facilitated by Tim Lamb, President and Director of the Northeast Region.

The dealership will now operate as Baumann Chevrolet of Norwalk, and is located at 300 Milan Ave., Norwalk, Ohio 44857. The store will continue serving customers throughout Norwalk, Sandusky, Bellevue, and Willard maintaining the same commitment to customer service the community has relied on since 1956.

Bauman Auto Group has a long-standing presence in Northwest Ohio, dating back to 1956 when founder Al Baumann established the company's first dealership. Today, the organization is led by Buck Baumann and his son Albert Baumann, representing the second and third generations of family leadership. The group continues to expand its presence across the region, with dealerships in Fremont, Tiffin, Genoa, Port Clinton, Oregon, and Norwalk. With this acquisition, Baumann Auto Group now operates nine dealerships representing Chevrolet, Buick, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, GMC, Cadillac, and Ford along with two auto body shops.

"We are excited to add the Norwalk Chevrolet store to our growing portfolio in Northwest Ohio," stated Buck Baumann, Owner of Baumann Auto Group. "This is the fourth transaction that we have done with Tim Lamb, and he has once again demonstrated his professionalism and deep industry knowledge throughout this entire process. His guidance made this a seamless transaction, and we truly value the effort and time he has invested in our organization over the years."

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fifteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their OEM management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealerships for sale, visit www.timlambgroup.com

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