JILL Investors Have Opportunity to Join J.Jill, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of J.Jill, Inc. (“J. Jill” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JILL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. J. Jill reported its Q4 and full year 2025 financial results on march 31, 2026. During the Company’s earnings call, management claimed that, “we had an early assortment that did not resonate as hoped," that it "came up against earlier and deeper competitive holiday promotions," and that it "watched our direct customer continue to migrate toward the promotional end of the spectrum, seeking value and discounts rather than engaging at full price." Based on this news, shares of J. Jill fell by 23.4%

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com