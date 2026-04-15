Pharmaceuticals Cleaning Validation and Best Practice Online Course: In-depth Exploration of Specific Issues Crucial to Understanding the Current Regulatory Environment (June 23rd - June 24th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleaning Validation - Best Practice in Pharmaceuticals (June 23rd - June 24th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Learn how to establish and implement efficient and effective cleaning processes to ensure your equipment and facility are properly cleaned and sanitised before pharmaceutical production.

Pharmaceutical products can be contaminated by other pharmaceuticals, cleaning agents, microorganisms, or various other factors. Such contamination poses significant and serious health risks to the public. To mitigate these risks, standards and guidelines on best practices for the pharmaceutical industry have been established. Cleaning validation is a widely used practice in the industry to ensure these standards are met.

Cleaning validation is essential for the pharmaceutical manufacturing process, ensuring that equipment is adequately cleaned to prevent contamination of subsequent products. Regular monitoring and evaluation of cleaning procedures are necessary to maintain consistent and acceptable performance. A robust management system should be in place to address changes, variations, and unexpected occurrences, ensuring reliable performance throughout the equipment's usage period.

This cleaning validation training consists of two distinct modules. The first day provides an overview, covering all aspects of cleaning validation. The second day delves into advanced topics, offering an in-depth exploration of specific issues crucial to understanding the current regulatory environment.

Who Should Attend:

Professionals responsible for various aspects of cleaning validation, including:

Validation scientists

Validation service personnel

Production engineers

Quality assurance specialists

Quality control technicians

Analytical chemists

Regulatory affairs professionals

Pharmacologists

Toxicologists

Technical support scientists

Supervisors, managers, and directors of groups supporting cleaning validation

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Cleaning validation defined

Definitions and documents needed

Calculations

Analytical methods

Health-based limits

Critical process parameters and critical quality attributes

Group exercise - how to write a bulletproof cleaning validation protocol

Modes of cleaning

Day 2

Life-cycle approach to cleaning validation

Risk assessment concerns

Training

Change control, revalidation, and continuous process verification

Group exercise - how to perform a cleaning validation of a biopharmaceutical API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient)?

Cleaning validation for medical devices

Case studies

Bad practices

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqe3oj

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