GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing Course: Platforms, Raw Material, Production, Quality Control, Quality Assurance, Storage, and Distribution Processes (ONLINE: June 16th-17th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GMP Principles in Vaccine Manufacturing (June 16th - June 17th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this two-day training, the history of vaccines and adverse events will be discussed, information will be presented about various vaccine types and production platforms,raw material, production, quality control, quality assurance, storage, and distribution processes in a GMP-compliant vaccine facility will be explained to the participants with examples and real-time scenarios.

With the advent of vaccine development, life expectancy has increased and the quality of life has improved visibly. Vaccinology continues to advance and mature impressively, both in developing new and improved vaccines and in administering vaccines to prevent disease. Some vaccines used today were developed in the 1940s and 1950s and have remained virtually unchanged. This situation is not surprising for experts who can read the pharmaceutical industry and the ecosystem dynamics that develop around it well. Just like small molecule chemical drugs, to maximise the life cycle of a vaccine, the most important prerequisite is that the raw materials, components, and consumables are in the same composition and consistency from the beginning.

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic highlighted the importance of vaccines to control the consequences of COVID-19. Most of these GMP facilities are in the EU, USA, China, and European countries. To facilitate the access of these types of products to the rest of the world, the expansion of production capacities and installation of new GMP production plants is essential.

To optimise vaccine production processes and develop efficient and effective processes, it is necessary to continuously supply quality raw materials from reliable suppliers that have been audited and approved by internationally recognised, certified, competent, and experienced GMP auditors.

Compliance with cGMP requires setting up a quality system (QS), which will vary in complexity according to the size of the company. However, there are some basic principles to be followed in terms of design, manufacture, validation, quality control, packaging, labelling, and storage. As it is known, the use of living organisms in the vaccine manufacturing process brings safety requirements to the fore. This situation points to a more complex structure outside of traditional drug production.

One of the most obvious risks in vaccine production is undoubtedly cross-contamination. In such a risky environment, the importance of ensuring the cleanliness and safety of the area, equipment, and personnel and cleaning and disinfection increases. GMP compliance and safety requirements brought about by the use of negative and positive pressure rooms are some of the challenges of vaccine production. Although innovative approaches such as mRNA technology seem to minimise some risks, there is still a lot to be done.

This course will provide an excellent opportunity to become fully briefed on the GMP principles in vaccine manufacture and enable participants to discuss the techniques with an expert in this field.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel from these job departments will benefit from the course:

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Manufacturing (Upstream & Downstream)

Engineering

GMP Compliance

Audit

Suppliers to Vaccine Manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

History of vaccines

Vaccine types and manufacturing platforms

Viral vector vaccines & GMP

Subunit vaccines & GMP

mRNA vaccines & GMP

Vaccine components

Group exercise - health authority inspection citations about vaccine manufacturers

Traditional platforms for protein-based vaccines

Day 2

Upstream processing essentials

Downstream processing essentials

Stability of vaccines

Lyophilisation of vaccines

Group exercise - how to select a final container for a vaccine?

Quality control of vaccines

Manufacturing constraints of vaccines

How to design a vaccine facility

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rsa4v

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