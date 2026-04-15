Space Battery Market Size to Surpass USD 8.89 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Battery Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Space Battery Market Size was valued at USD 3.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% during 2026-2035.”

Expanding Satellite Constellations and Advanced Energy Storage Technologies Augment Market Growth Globally

Due to the quick deployment of satellites, particularly in low Earth orbit (LEO) for communication, navigation, and Earth observation, the space battery market has been seeing tremendous expansion. Plans for military modernization and government-led space exploration projects are also fueling the expansion. The energy density, lifespan, and safety of solid-state batteries are being improved by ongoing advancements in lithium-ion technology. Additionally, the growth is being driven by the need for dependable, lightweight, and small power sources for autonomous and long-duration missions. Growth in the space industry is also being favorably impacted by increased collaboration between the public and commercial sectors.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

EaglePicher Technologies

Saft Groupe S.A.

GS Yuasa Corporation

EnerSys

Arotech Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Exide Technologies

BYD Company Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Ultralife Corporation

VARTA AG

ABSL Space Products

Sion Power Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Tadiran Batteries Ltd.

Maxell Holdings Ltd.

Space Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 3.93 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.56% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Type (Lithium-Based Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, Silver-Zinc Batteries, and Solid-State & Other Advanced Batteries)

• By Platform / Application (Satellites, Spacecraft & Space Stations, Launch Vehicles, and Space Probes & Rovers)

• By Battery Function (Primary (Non-Rechargeable) Batteries, Secondary (Rechargeable) Batteries, and Reserve Batteries)

• By End-User (Government Space Agencies, Commercial Space Companies, Defense & Military, and Research & Academic Institutions)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Battery Type

Lithium-Based Batteries dominated with 54.38% in 2025 due to their high energy density, light weight, and proven track record for reliability in a variety of space missions. Solid-State & Other Advanced Batteries are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.99% from 2026 to 2035 due to their improved safety features, longer life span, and resistance to harsh temperature and radiation conditions.

By Platform / Application

Satellites dominated with 61.84% in 2025 as they require continuous and efficient power supply for communication, navigation, Earth observation, and defense applications. Spacecraft & Space Stations are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.94% from 2026 to 2035 owing to the growth in deep space exploration and long-duration human spaceflight missions.

By Battery Function

Secondary (Rechargeable) Batteries dominated with 68.92% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.16% from 2026 to 2035 as these batteries are useful for long-duration missions, as they can be charged for continuous power supply.

By End-User

Government Space Agencies dominated with 49.73% in 2025 due to their robust financial support, existing infrastructure, and consistent efforts in executing various missions related to space exploration, defense, and research. Commercial Space Companies are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.12% from 2026 to 2035 due to the increased rate of investment by various organizations and the expansion of satellites.

Regional Insights:

North America grew at a CAGR of 7.89% through 2035, holding a 42.35% stake at USD 1.66 billion in 2025. Due to significant government investments, cutting-edge space infrastructure, and the presence of important aerospace and defense firms, North America has the biggest market share for space batteries. Deep space exploration, military space programs, and satellite launch into orbit are all happening in the area.

With a CAGR of 10.48% through 2035 and a valuation of USD 0.87 billion in 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing area. Unusually, national space programs in South Korea, China, India, and Japan are growing in both scope and budget at the same time. Usually, budget cycles result in one or two countries being active while others are going through difficult times.

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Recent Developments:

In 2024 , EaglePicher received contract awards for battery systems on multiple NASA CLPS lunar lander missions including Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, which successfully touched down on the lunar surface in March 2025 and became only the second private spacecraft to achieve a successful lunar landing, with EaglePicher battery systems powering the lander through descent, landing, and initial surface operations before lunar sunset ended the mission.

, EaglePicher received contract awards for battery systems on multiple NASA CLPS lunar lander missions including Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, which successfully touched down on the lunar surface in March 2025 and became only the second private spacecraft to achieve a successful lunar landing, with EaglePicher battery systems powering the lander through descent, landing, and initial surface operations before lunar sunset ended the mission. In 2025, Saft announced completion of qualification testing for its next-generation MPS (Modular Power System) lithium-ion battery for ESA's PLATO exoplanet hunting telescope, scheduled for launch in 2026, with the battery system designed to maintain charge-discharge performance over a six-year science mission at L2 orbit where thermal conditions differ significantly from the LEO environment most qualification databases reflect.

Exclusive Sections of the Space Battery Market Report (The USPs):

BATTERY TECHNOLOGY & ENERGY EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand market share by battery type, advancements in energy density, efficiency, cycle life, and reduction in weight and failure rates under extreme space conditions.

– helps you understand market share by battery type, advancements in energy density, efficiency, cycle life, and reduction in weight and failure rates under extreme space conditions. PLATFORM INTEGRATION & MISSION RELIABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate demand across satellites, spacecraft, and launch vehicles, along with improvements in mission duration, power reliability, and system performance.

– helps you evaluate demand across satellites, spacecraft, and launch vehicles, along with improvements in mission duration, power reliability, and system performance. POWER MANAGEMENT & FUNCTIONAL PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS – helps you assess usage by battery function, improvements in energy storage efficiency, backup reliability, and reduction in power interruptions through advanced management systems.

– helps you assess usage by battery function, improvements in energy storage efficiency, backup reliability, and reduction in power interruptions through advanced management systems. END-USER ADOPTION & SPACE ECOSYSTEM GROWTH – helps you identify deployment across government, commercial, defense, and research sectors, along with growth driven by satellite constellations and space commercialization.

– helps you identify deployment across government, commercial, defense, and research sectors, along with growth driven by satellite constellations and space commercialization. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you uncover advancements in next-generation batteries, including solid-state technologies and enhanced performance capabilities for space missions.

– helps you uncover advancements in next-generation batteries, including solid-state technologies and enhanced performance capabilities for space missions. MARKET DEMAND & EXPANSION DRIVERS – helps you analyze increasing demand from deep-space missions, rising satellite launches, and growing investments in global space exploration programs.

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