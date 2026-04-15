Artificial intelligence in Retail Market Surges to $164.74 billion by 2030 | CAGR 32.0%

Delray Beach, FL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Artificial intelligence in Retail Market is projected to grow from USD 31.12 billion in 2024 to USD 164.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 367 market data Tables and 61 Figures spread through 319 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Artificial intelligence in Retail Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Artificial intelligence in Retail Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2024 Market Size: USD 31.12 billion

USD 31.12 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 164.74 billion

USD 164.74 billion CAGR (2024–2030): 32.0%.

Artificial intelligence in Retail Market Analysis & Forecast:

The cybersecurity segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate among business functions over the forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the market in terms of size throughout the forecast period.

AI-driven solutions are streamlining inventory and supply chain operations, boosting efficiency and reducing costs.

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AI-driven solutions are transforming inventory management and supply chain processes, making them more efficient and cost-effective. By utilizing predictive analytics and machine learning models, retailers can forecast demand accurately, reduce stockouts, and optimize stock levels. AI systems help detect inefficiencies in the supply chain, enabling businesses to adjust their operations in real-time, reducing waste, and improving overall efficiency. This optimization is crucial in a competitive retail environment, where customer satisfaction depends heavily on product availability and timely deliveries.

Based on the business functions, the cybersecurity segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With the growing reliance on digital platforms and data, AI is becoming crucial in maintaining cybersecurity in retail. AI algorithms analyze the account activity and flag any suspicious account activity as well as those that it considers fraudulent. By employing machine learning algorithms, these systems can learn from previous incidents and adapt to new, evolving threats. It is also used in vulnerability management, where AI scans networks as well as systems for vulnerabilities that attackers may exploit. Companies such as Target and Walmart leverage AI to watch their networks and counter cyber threats, making sure that individual customer data is not leaked. AI also enhances the authentication system by using biometrics to stop alternative identity crimes as well as payment fraudulence. Some examples of cybersecurity companies using AI techniques to protect the retail sector are Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Darktrace.

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Based on region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

In the Artificial intelligence in retail market, North America dominates due to the high adoption of these platforms in the United States and Canada. The region has large technological companies, research facilities, and start-ups actively developing AI technologies. The AI in retail market in North American enterprises is experiencing high growth due to the rising AI awareness and the need for better customer experiences and operational productivity.

Investments from major tech companies and favorable government policies propel this region to dominate the AI retail landscape. A well-developed AI ecosystem, combined with innovation and venture capital infusion, fosters overall economic expansion. Retailers are forming strategic partnerships to incorporate AI tools, as seen in Macy's collaboration with Rokt to enhance customer engagement through personalized AI-driven technologies.

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Companies in IoT Market:

Companies in Artificial intelligence in retail Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), NVIDIA (US), SAP (Germany), Servicenow (US), Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), Alibaba (China), Intel (US), AMD (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Capgemini (France), TCS (India), Talkdesk (US), Symphony AI (US), Bloomreach (US), C3.AI (US), Visenze (Singapore), Pathr.ai (US), Vue.AI (US), Nextail (Spain), Daisy Intelligence (Canada), Cresta (US), Mason (US), Syte(Israel), Trax(Singapore), Feedzai(US), Shopic(Israel), ITRex (US), H2O.ai (US), and retailMetrix (US).

These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative artificial intelligence in retail market technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for artificial intelligence in retail markets. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations around the globe. These companies focus on product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.