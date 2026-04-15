iQor Sponsors ANNIKA Foundation Executive Women’s Clinic and Intercollegiate College-Am Events

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced its primary sponsorship of two premier ANNIKA Foundation events in 2026: the Executive Women’s Clinic and Networking Event on July 31 at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Chicago, and the iQor College-Am on September 6 at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, held in conjunction with the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M.

“The future of business depends on how effectively we develop and elevate the next generation of leaders,” said Chris Crowley, President and CEO of iQor. “Our partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation reflects a shared commitment to investing in experiences that expand access and unlock opportunity for women at every stage of their careers.”

Founded by World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam, the ANNIKA Foundation develops and advances young women worldwide through golf, combining elite competition with leadership development and life skills training. iQor’s values closely align with the ANNIKA Foundation’s mission to develop, empower, and advance young women on and off the golf course. Through its support of both the Executive Women’s Clinic and College-Am, iQor is helping create impactful experiences that connect business leaders and rising talent while reinforcing the power of golf as a catalyst for personal and professional development.

“We are proud to partner with iQor to advance our mission of developing, empowering, and advancing young women through golf and in life. We share a belief in the importance of creating opportunities that build confidence, leadership, and connection. These events bring that vision to life in a way that extends well beyond the course,” said Rob Ohno, President and CEO of the ANNIKA Foundation.

The Executive Women’s Clinic brings together senior leaders for a unique blend of golf instruction, networking, and professional growth, while the iQor College-Am connects corporate executives with top collegiate athletes in a prestigious setting designed to inspire lasting relationships. Rooted in the Foundation’s “More Than Golf” philosophy, these events emphasize how confidence, perseverance, and relationship-building skills developed through golf translate into leadership success.

“Strong networks and mentorship are essential to advancing women in business and sustaining lifelong growth. By bringing experienced leaders together with women at pivotal stages of their journeys, these events cultivate meaningful connections that extend beyond careers—empowering continuous learning, confidence, and leadership both professionally and personally. This reflects iQor’s deep commitment to investing in people and making every moment count,” said Natalie Beckerman, EVP and Chief Business Officer at iQor.

iQor is a global CXBPO operator focused on delivering operational excellence across the customer experience. This expertise is strengthened by advanced analytics, purpose-built technology, and AI-driven insights that help brands measure performance, enhance customer interactions, and drive long-term sustainable growth. Beyond its business impact, iQor extends its commitment through partnerships like the ANNIKA Foundation, supporting initiatives that advance innovation, inclusion, and leadership on a global scale.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 11 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

About the ANNIKA Foundation

Annika created the ANNIKA Foundation to develop, empower, and advance young women around the world through golf and in life. More specifically, the Foundation provides opportunities in women's golf at the grassroots, junior, collegiate and professional levels while teaching young people the importance of personal development, including living a healthy, active lifestyle through fitness and nutrition. Additionally, the Foundation hosts "More Than Golf" sessions and activities throughout the year to educate and promote successful performance beyond the golf course, including topics such as mental health, physical fitness, financial literacy, public speaking, career development, and much more. The Foundation uniquely supports girls through golf at every life stage — led by the greatest female golfer of all-time. To learn more, please visit annikafoundation.org.