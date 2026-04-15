InterFulfillment Proudly Announces Two Leaders Named 2026 ‘Pros to Know’ by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterFulfillment, a Canadian-owned and operated third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in eCommerce, B2B, and omnichannel fulfillment, is thrilled to announce that two members of its leadership team have been named winners of the prestigious 2026 ‘Pros to Know’ award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the publication covering the entire global supply chain.

Derek Antram, General Manager, has been recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category, an honour reserved for established supply chain executives whose vision, strategic impact, and sustained contributions offer a roadmap for others looking to leverage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Rajat Kumar Bawa, Warehouse Manager, has been named a Rising Star, celebrating emerging professionals whose early-career achievements and forward-thinking approach are actively shaping the future of the industry.

Derek Antram is recognized in the Leaders in Excellence category.

As General Manager, Derek Antram is responsible for setting InterFulfillment’s strategic direction across its national operations, including Toronto and Vancouver facilities. He provides end‑to‑end leadership for a coast‑to‑coast warehouse network, standardizing processes and best practices to ensure consistent, high‑quality service nationwide. He leverages data and analytics to remove bottlenecks, boost throughput, reduce errors, and optimize layouts and staffing models. At the same time, he leads and mentors a large, diverse workforce of managers and supervisors, fostering a strong culture of performance, accountability, and alignment with corporate strategy and customer commitments. Under his leadership, InterFulfillment has reinforced its position as a trusted national fulfillment partner, while advancing its omnichannel capabilities across DTC, B2B/retail, and Amazon FBA/FBM fulfillment.

Rajat Bawa is recognized in the Rising Star category.

As Warehouse Manager, Rajat Kumar Bawa leads day-to-day warehouse operations, ensuring consistent execution across inbound, inventory management, order processing, and outbound fulfillment. He plays a critical role in maintaining service accuracy, throughput efficiency, and regulatory compliance across diverse product categories, including Health and Beauty, Supplements and Nutrition, Apparel and Lifestyle, and Electronics. His hands-on leadership and process discipline continue to elevate operational performance and client satisfaction at scale.

The annual ‘Pros to Know’ award, presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognizes outstanding executives and practitioners whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s winners were celebrated for innovating and executing across AI implementation, warehouse automation, order fulfillment accuracy, and returns management, moving product from Point A to Point B in ways that are as seamless as they are strategic.

The full list of 2026 ‘Pros to Know’ winners is available at https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi .

About InterFulfillment

InterFulfillment is a Canadian-owned and operated 3PL provider specializing in eCommerce, B2B, and omnichannel fulfillment. With state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto and Vancouver, InterFulfillment delivers precision-driven, scalable logistics solutions that optimize supply chains and support national growth. Trusted by the Canadian Olympic Committee as their Official Fulfillment Partner, InterFulfillment empowers high-growth brands and enterprises with industry-leading accuracy, compliance expertise, and flexible infrastructure tailored to their unique logistics needs.

Media & Sales Contact

Adayra Lopez

(647) 494-9637

sales@interfulfillment.com

June Le

(647) 340-6288 Ext 288

june@interfulfillment.com

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