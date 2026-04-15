SMPL Investors Have Opportunity to Join The Simply Good Foods Company Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Simply Good Foods Company (“Simply Good Foods” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SMPL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Simply Good Foods updated its full-year guidance on April 9, 2026. The Company forecasted that its net sales would decline by up to 10% year-over-year, and a significant decline in EBITDA as well. Based on this news, shares of Simply Good Foods fell by 18.1% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com