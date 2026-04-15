1 Day Virtual Course: Key Current Issues and Best Practice for Managing Reinsurance Claims - US v UK v Continental Europe

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Current Issues and Best Practice for Managing Reinsurance Claims (Apr 30, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is vital for all reinsurers to operate efficient and cost-effective claims management systems to control cost and deliver high levels of service. This is now recognised at a strategic and board level so it's essential to keep up-to-speed with new developments.

This one-day practical training course focuses on the key current issues and best practice to enable reinsurance professionals to deliver efficient and service driven claims management.

During this training course you will benefit from the expert practical experience of our speaker on claims management systems, contract clauses, the approval process and guidelines, long tail claims and the impact of run-off and insolvency. Drawing on extensive experience the training course will highlight issues that can be problematic, efficiencies that can be incorporated using recent cases and industry examples to help embed the learning.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:

Reinsurance claims specialists

In-house lawyers

Run-off managers

Claims managers and underwriters

Reinsurance technicians

Wordings specialists

Brokers

Actuaries and other professional advisers

Key Topics Covered:

Key contract clauses from a reinsurance claims perspective

Inspection of records

Current developments in the US/UK affecting the reinsurance market

Long tail claims and the difficulties in tracking down relevant documentation

Reinsurance claims management - US v the UK v Continental Europe

Run-Off and insolvency and its impact on reinsurance claims

London Market electronic claims file

CPD Hours: 6



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbqhkq

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