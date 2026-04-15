Cerene® by Channel Medsystems Partners with Hey Girl! Fund to Support Menstrual Education at Caregivers & Girlies Brunch on Saturday, April 18

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerene®, developed by Channel Medsystems, a leader in innovative women’s health solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Hey Girl! Fund 501(c)(3) for the upcoming Caregivers & Girlies Brunch which will take place on Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Billy Penn Studios located at 1416 N. 5th Street in Philadelphia. This free community event is dedicated to helping girls and caregivers better understand menstrual health, what’s normal, and how to feel confident about their bodies. A complimentary brunch and beverages will be served. RSVP is required and can be confirmed on the Eventbrite website.

The Caregiver Girlie Brunch brings together young girls and their caregivers in a supportive environment to encourage open conversations about periods, reproductive health, and body literacy—topics that are often under-discussed but critically important to long-term health and confidence.

Through this partnership, Cerene aims to support education and awareness around menstrual health and ensure that women and girls understand all of their options when it comes to managing heavy periods and menstrual pain.

“Education is the foundation of empowerment,” said Cerene VP of Marketing, Tara Murphy. “By partnering with Hey Girl!, we’re helping create a safe space where girls and caregivers can learn about menstrual health earlier, understand what’s normal, and know when to seek care. Cerene is committed to expanding access to information and treatment options for women experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding and painful periods.”

Hey Girl! leadership emphasized the importance of normalizing conversations around menstrual health and equipping caregivers with the tools to support young girls as they navigate puberty and reproductive health.

“We created the Caregiver Girlie Brunch to give girls and their caregivers a space to ask questions, learn what’s normal, and feel confident talking about their bodies,” said Cassandra Burnett, Hey Girl! Fund President. “Partnering with Cerene allows us to expand that education and ensure caregivers also understand what options exist if periods become disruptive to a girl’s life later on. Education early creates confidence for life.”

The event will feature educational discussions, community connection, and resources designed to help caregivers guide young girls through their menstrual health journey with confidence and accurate information.

Cerene’s participation reflects Channel Medsystems’ broader mission to expand awareness, education, and access to minimally invasive treatment options for women suffering from heavy and painful periods.

Cerene® Endometrial Cryotherapy is an FDA-cleared treatment designed to significantly reduce menstrual bleeding and painful periods by gently treating the endometrial lining using cryotherapy. The procedure is typically performed without general anesthesia, has no incisions, involves minimal downtime, and is designed to be efficient, and well tolerated. Importantly, it preserves the uterine cavity, offering greater flexibility in future gynecologic evaluation if needed.

About Cerene® Cryotherapy Device

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea without the need for anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care. Visit cerene.com for more information.

About Hey Girl!

Hey Girl is a community-focused organization dedicated to empowering girls through education, mentorship, and open conversations about health, confidence, and personal development. More information on Hey Girl! Fund can be found at https://heygirlconference.com/hey-girl-fund/.

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President of Marketing, Channel Medsystems

tmurphy@cerene.com

215-620-3004

www.cerene.com

