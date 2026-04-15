Wolf Popper LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of Mister Car Wash, Inc. to Its Controlling Shareholder Is Fair to the Minority Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCW) concerning the offer to acquire Mister Car Wash by its controlling shareholder, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP). Under the terms of the acquisition, Mister Car Wash shareholders will receive $7.00 per share in cash.

LGP is Mister Car Wash’s controlling shareholder and holds 67% of Mister Car Wash’s shares. Importantly, the transaction is not conditioned on approval by a majority of Mister Car Wash’s minority stockholders. As a result, the deal will not be subject to a public stockholder vote.

In addition, the $7.00 per share deal price was below Mister Car Wash’s 52-week high stock price of $8.60 per share, and below the average and high Street price targets of $7.04 and $11.00 per share, respectively.

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Mister Car Wash concerning the proposed transaction. Investors seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper’s investigation can contact Carl Stine at (212) 451-9631 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition investigations and lawsuits. Wolf Popper was recently awarded one of Chambers and Partners’ USA Spotlight Guide top rankings for the third consecutive year. Eleven Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2025 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition. Wolf Popper recently had nine attorneys named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, including Carl Stine for his work in M&A Litigation. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

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