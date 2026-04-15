Michelle May O’Neil With Concierra Business Advisory Debuts Atlas Load Reset Framework at Aspire Tour

Phoenix, Arizona, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelle May O’Neil, founder of Concierra Business and Concierra Legal, introduced the Atlas Load Reset™ framework during a keynote presentation at the Aspire Tour in Phoenix, alongside a nationally recognized lineup of entrepreneurs, investors, and bestselling authors.

Michelle May O'Neil delivers the Atlas Load Reset™ framework at the Aspire Tour in Phoenix, April 2026.

The Atlas Load Reset is a proprietary diagnostic framework for entrepreneur burnout and founder overload, designed to help business owners identify the structural patterns that keep their companies dependent on them — even as revenue grows. Developed by Concierra Business from O’Neil’s 34 years of experience advising founders, executives, and high-net-worth individuals through high-stakes legal and business transitions, the framework addresses what she calls “the paradox of founder success”: the more a business grows, the heavier the operational load becomes on the person who built it.

“Founders don’t fail because of bad ideas,” said O’Neil from the Aspire stage. “They stall because they’re carrying a load the business was never structured to hold. The Atlas Load Reset gives them a way to see the pattern and change it before it becomes a crisis.”

Preventive Health for Business: A Five-Domain Diagnostic System

Unlike conventional business coaching models, the Atlas Load Reset is built on the Concierra Business Scaling Framework, a five-domain diagnostic system that O’Neil describes as “preventive health for business.” The framework examines five interconnected domains where founder overload typically originates: Founder Identity, Business Structure, Customer Journey, Team Building, and Financial Systems.

Each domain contains specific diagnostic indicators. Founder Identity addresses goals, self-leadership, executive presence, and personal fulfillment. Business Structure covers systems, safety, risk protection, tax, and insurance. Customer Journey examines acquisition, ascension, messaging, and what O’Neil calls “fumbles versus touchdowns” in the client experience. Team Building evaluates organizational structure, leadership, culture, and customer service. Financial Systems audits expense creep, the separation of business and personal finances, and contract integrity.

Rooted in the strategic discipline of high-conflict trial litigation, the Concierra Business Scaling Framework applies the same analytical rigor used to prepare clients for courtroom battles — identifying risk, isolating pressure points, and building structural solutions before a situation escalates. The system is designed to be applied as a strategic assessment or across an extended advisory engagement.

Free National Training Announced for April 28

Coinciding with the Aspire Tour debut, O’Neil announced a free live training for entrepreneurs on April 28 at 12:00 PM CST. The training, titled “How Entrepreneurs Regain Control Before Growth Turns Into More Pressure,” is designed for founders who are growing but still feel like too much of the business depends on them.

Registration is open at https://www.atlastloadreset.com/entrepreneur. The training will serve as the entry point for O’Neil’s 12-week Atlas Load Reset intensive, a structured group program launching in May 2026 through Concierra Business.

Atlas Elite™ Strategic Advisory for High-Profile Founders

In addition to the group training and cohort programs, O’Neil is accepting a limited number of clients into Atlas Elite™, a private strategic assessment and one-on-one advisory engagement designed for high-profile founders, executives, and professional athletes navigating complex decisions where identity, reputation, and business structure intersect.

Atlas Elite operates at three tiers — Atlas Foundation, Atlas Elite, and Atlas Sovereign — each calibrated to the complexity and visibility of the client’s situation. Engagements begin with a proprietary strategic analysis session and can extend into ongoing advisory relationships.

“The clients I work with don’t need another coach,” said O’Neil. “They need someone who has spent three decades in rooms where one wrong move costs millions. That’s what I bring to the table.”

National Media and Content Platform Launch

The Aspire Tour appearance also marks the public launch of O’Neil’s national multimedia platform, which spans a flagship podcast, a live educational series on entrepreneurship and identity, and a social content strategy across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. The media platform operates across two tracks: produced podcast and media content under MMO Media LLC, and live educational programming under the Concierra Business brand.

O’Neil’s content addresses identity governance, entrepreneurship strategy, women’s leadership, and strategic decision-making for founders — topics she has presented on national stages including SXSW 2026, where she debuted her Identity Stack™ framework. The Identity Stack is a seven-layer model for identity governance covering biological, legal, economic, representational, algorithmic, synthetic, and agentic identity, and was covered by Texas Lawyer and Mashable. Concierra Business’s full platform is accessible at https://concierrabusiness.com.

About Michelle May O’Neil

Michelle May O’Neil is a Board Certified trial attorney, strategic architect, and founder of Concierra Business and Concierra Legal, based in Texas and Florida. She has been named among the Top 50 Texas Women Super Lawyers and one of the Best Lawyers in America. A 34-year veteran of high-stakes litigation and business strategy, O’Neil advises founders, entrepreneurs, executives, professional athletes, and high-net-worth individuals on the intersection of identity, risk, and growth.

She is the architect of the Atlas Load Reset™ framework and the Identity Stack™, a seven-layer model for identity governance first presented at SXSW 2026. She was named to the inaugural Thought Leaders 100 and serves on the Thought Leader Press and serves on the Thought Leaders editorial board together with Tim Storey and David Meltzer. O’Neil is the author of the forthcoming book The Fifth Move: Business Strategy Through a Litigator’s Lens. Her work has been covered by Texas Lawyer, Mashable, and national legal media.

O’Neil holds Board Certification in Family Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinction held by approximately 10% of Texas attorneys. She operates under the brand promise: “Concierge-level service for people whose problems are too complex, too important, or too personal to be handled like a commodity.”

Michelle May O'Neil addresses the Aspire Tour audience alongside fellow panelists. O'Neil introduced the concept of "preventive health for business" to a national audience of founders and entrepreneurs.

About Concierra Business

Michelle May O'Neil is the founder of Concierra Business Advisory and Concierra Legal, a Board Certified trial attorney, and strategic architect with 34 years of experience advising founders, entrepreneurs, executives, and high-net-worth individuals. A recognized authority on entrepreneurship, identity governance, and women's leadership, O'Neil designs bespoke structural architecture through proprietary frameworks including the Atlas Load Reset™, the Identity Stack™, and the Concierra Business Scaling Framework. Learn more at concierrabusiness.com and concierralegal.com.

Press Inquiries

Michelle May O'Neil

Founder, Concierra Business Advisory

michelle [at] concierrabusiness.com

https://www.concierrabusiness.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=fl8I47TcEgQ