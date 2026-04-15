AI Data Centers Market Size to Lead USD 197.57 Billion by 2035 Rising Adoption of AI Workloads is Driving Demand for Advanced Data Center Infrastructure

Ottawa, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global AI data centers market size will grow from USD 22.26 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 197.57 billion by 2035, accelerating with a solid CAGR of 27.48% from 2026 to 2035. The AI data centers market is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for high-performance computing, cloud services, and generative AI. Massive investments by hyperscalers and governments are accelerating infrastructure development; making AI-driven data centers a key engine of global digital and economic growth.

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AI Data Centers Market Key Takeaways

North America led the market with the largest share of 38% in 2025, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By component, the hardware segment dominated the market, accounting for 70.14% of the share in 2025.

The services segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

In terms of data center type, hyperscale AI data centers held the largest share at 49% in 2025.

The edge AI data centers segment is projected to grow at a notable pace over the forecast period.

By AI workload type, inference workloads accounted for the highest share of 35% in 2024.

The generative AI segment is expected to expand significantly between 2026 and 2035.

By cooling infrastructure, air cooling systems led the market with a 38% share in 2025.

The liquid cooling segment is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR during the forecast period.

By power capacity, the above 50 MW segment held the largest share, contributing 28% in 2025.

In terms of deployment type, on-premise solutions accounted for a significant 38% market share in 2025.

The cloud-based segment is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By end-user industry, technology and cloud service providers dominated the market with a 48.10% share in 2025.

The telecom segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

AI Data Centers Market Revenue, By Component, 2022-2025 (USD Million)

By Component 2023 2024 2025 Hardware 7,596.69 9,628.94 12,222.17 Software 1,501.90 1,955.80 2,549.29 Services 1,630.63 2,078.83 2,654.01

AI Data Centers Market Revenue, By Data Center Type, 2022-2025 (USD Million)

Data Center Type 2023 2024 2025 Hyperscale AI Data Centers 5,111.21 6,594.25 8,518.76 Colocation AI Data Centers 3,184.29 3,995.02 5,017.96 Edge AI Data Centers 1,119.02 1,441.88 1,860.19 Enterprise (Private) AI Data Centers 1,314.69 1,632.43 2,028.57

AI Data Centers Market Revenue, By Deployment Type, 2022-2025 (USD Million)

Deployment Type 2023 2024 2025 On-Premise 4,285.92 5,357.12 6,703.14 Cloud-Based 3,812.48 4,951.44 6,437.57 Hybrid Cloud 2,630.81 3,355.02 4,284.75

AI Data Centers Market Revenue, By Power Capacity, 2022-2025 (USD Million)

By Power Capacity 2023 2024 2025 Below 5 MW 2,926.80 3,681.82 4,637.08 5–20 MW 2,678.69 3,370.56 4,246.53 20–50 MW 2,229.86 2,870.15 3,699.54 Above 50 MW 2,893.86 3,741.04 4,842.32

What Is Driving The Rapid Expansion Of AI Data Centers Around The World?

The AI data center market is experiencing strong growth as a result of increasing use of artificial intelligence in a broad range of industries, including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Increased demand for high-performance computing driven by emerging technologies such as machine learning and generative artificial intelligence are prompting companies to invest in advanced data center infrastructure. The rapid expansion of cloud computing platforms and continued increases in the amount of data being created from Internet of Things (IoT) devices are further driving the need for scalable and efficient data center solutions. Additionally, significant capital investments made by major technology companies in hyperscale buildings and energy-efficient architectures are also supporting continued growth within the AI data centers market. Government incentives designed to stimulate digital transformation and data localization will continue to spur the development of AI-optimized data centers throughout the world.

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Market Opportunity

The market for AI data centers offers a promising outlook, as the demand for super-computer processing capability and generative (AI) workloads continues to grow, along with real-time data processing. Decentralized infrastructures are needed because of the increasing use of edge computing, providing new avenues for investment. Continued development of energy-efficient chips, liquid cooling technology, etc., will enhance sustainable development and attract companies that are conscious about the environment. The growth of hyperscale cloud providers and AI-driven applications in healthcare, finance, and autonomous systems will contribute to increased demand for infrastructure. Governments also encourage digital transformation by providing policy incentives for data localization. All these elements will support innovation, scalability, and therefore, opportunities for long-term growth within the global AI data centers ecosystem.

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How Big is the Size of U.S. AI Data Centers Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. AI data centers market size is valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 57.25 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 27.08% from 2026 to 2035.

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Why North America Dominated the AI Data Centers Market in 2025?

North America is currently leading the global AI data centers market, with an advanced cloud ecosystem; there are many large hyperscale infrastructures; plus there is significant demand for AI-powered workloads. Many of the world's largest technology companies with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google being the most prominent continue to build out new and/or expand existing data centers to meet the needs for generative AI, and high-performance computing (HPC).

In addition, the AI data centers market in North America continues to grow rapidly, as there is increasing investment into AI chips and software, energy-efficient facilities, and edge computing by both major technology companies, and other traditional industry sectors. The strong demand for AI applications from large enterprises continues to drive demand for AI-driven data processing technologies, resulting in the continued growth of the AI data centers market in North America.

How will Asia Pacific Expand Fastest in the AI Data Centers Market in forecasted Period?

Asia Pacific expected to grow at fastest CAGR in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market in upcoming period, due to rapid digital transformation; exponential growth in the amount of data being generated; and the increasing use of the cloud for both individuals and organizations. Regional governments and corporations in countries such as India and China are making substantial investments in creating AI-focused infrastructure and expanding the number of local data centers.

As demand grows for AI-powered solutions, smart cities, and 5G networks, this will continue to drive the rapid deployment of AI data centers. Both regional technology companies and international providers will continue to establish new AI data center facilities to support the fast-growing demand for these services. The combination of supportive government policies and increasing interest in data localization are also contributing to the continued growth of the AI data centers market in the Asia Pacific region.

UAE AI Data Centers Surge

Fueled by strong government backing and rapid digital transformation, the UAE is witnessing significant growth in AI-focused data centers. Increasing demand for advanced computing power across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and smart cities is accelerating infrastructure expansion.

Top Countries Leading Global Data Center Expansion

The global data center landscape remains highly concentrated, with the United States maintaining a commanding lead. As of November 2025, the country hosts over 5,400 operational facilities—representing nearly 45% of the world’s total data centers. Germany and the United Kingdom follow at a distant second and third, while China ranks fourth.

This imbalance highlights the United States’ long-standing advantages in cloud adoption, hyperscale investments, energy access, and digital demand, solidifying North America’s dominance in the sector. In contrast, Europe’s infrastructure is more evenly distributed across several countries, while Asia-Pacific growth remains concentrated in a select group of rapidly advancing markets, reflecting differing regional development strategies.

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AI Data Centers Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 17.43 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 22.26 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 197.57 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 27.48% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Component, Data Center Type, AI Workload Type, Cooling Infrastructure, Power Capacity, Deployment Mode, End-User Industry, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Component Insights

Why is Hardware Dominant Component Segment in 2025?

Hardware continues to dominate within the AI data centers market due to the importance placed on GPUs, Servers, High-Performance Storage, and Networking as necessary components for carrying out large-scale AI processing. As hyperscale operators continue to invest heavily into advanced chipsets and accelerated computing infrastructure, the leadership of this segment is becoming increasingly greater because physical infrastructure provides the underpinning for all AI workloads.

The services segment of the AI Data centers market is expected to increase at an even faster rate, as organizations are increasingly looking for outsourcing of their data center operations in order to become more efficient and better able to scale their operations. With AI deployments increasing in complexity, the rise in adoption of specialized service providers will assist organizations in achieving optimal performance and reducing the burden of maintaining their own data centers.

Data Center Type Insights

Why Do Hyperscale Centers Dominate While Edge Centers Are Increasing In Number?

The hyperscale centers due to their size and ability to handle a substantial amount of AI workload, hyperscale AI data centers are preferred because they can support large models and process an enormous volume of data. Large businesses and cloud service providers prefer hyperscale data centers because they can offer growth opportunities, power to compute and efficiency by running all workloads from a central location.

Edge AI data centers are growing faster than any other type because they provide real time data processing which other applications require for autonomous systems, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Edge AI data centers allow for lower latency and less distance to be traveled when processing data. Edge data centers are especially attractive to industries that need to make decisions in real time, or to provide localized intelligence.

AI Workload Type Insights

Why Did the Inference Workloads Segment Dominate the AI Data Centers Market in 2025?

Inference workloads dominate the AI market because they are used for real-time applications such as recommendations, image recognition, and voice assistants. In contrast, inference workloads require ongoing deployment across ALL industries, making them much more pervasive than training type workloads.

Generative AI workloads are experiencing explosive rate of growth due to increased adoption of large language models (LLMs) and other advanced model types, primarily for content creation, code generation and conversational systems therefore, because of the rapid growth and new enterprise cases for generative AI workloads, there is a tremendous amount of innovation happening around LLMs. Because of this, there is a tremendous need for high-performance infrastructure designed specifically for generative AI workloads.

AI Data Centers Market Share, By AI Workload Type, 2025 (%)

Segment Share (%) Training Workloads 33 % Inference Workloads 35 % Real-Time Analytics 19 % Generative AI 10 % Reinforcement Learning 3 %

Cooling Infrastructure Insights

Which Cooling Infrastructure Segment Dominate the AI Data Centers Market in 2025?

Air cooling infrastructure dominated the AI data centers market in 2025, due to its low cost, easy deployment and compatibility with existing infrastructure, as most of the current facilities have been built with traditional cooling methods. Due to this, air cooling is a practical solution and an existing popular method of providing business continuity.

Liquid cooling is the fastest-growing segment in forecasted period, because of modern equipment generating higher heat densities than traditional cooling systems can handle. More advanced cooling methods, such as immersion and direct-to-chip cooling, are also increasing in popularity because they are much more energy-efficient, thus providing improved energy savings, and due to other factors, such as the need to support the high-performance computing environments of future generations.

AI Data Centers Market Share, By AI Workload Type, 2025 (%)

Segment Share (%) Liquid Cooling 14 % Immersion Cooling 3 % Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling 8 % Air Cooling 38 % CRAH/CRAC Units 21 % Chilled Water Systems 11 % Hybrid Cooling Systems 4 %

Deployment Type Insights

Why on-premise Segment Leads the AI Data Centers Market in 2025?

On-premise segment held dominating market share in 2025, because businesses want control over their data and require high-security and custom-built environments for their sensitive AI workloads. In many cases, Companies in sectors such as banking and healthcare must have their own data centers so they can meet compliance requirements and keep private, confidential data when utilizing AI-powered workloads that are essential to running their operations.

The cloud-based segment is fastest growing segment in forecasted period, as a result of their flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Many businesses are utilizing cloud platform providers to access very advanced AI technologies without incurring large amounts of money up front, thus allowing them to develop innovative solutions quickly and integrate them into their various operations.

End user Insights

Why Do Technology Vendors Dominate the Marketplace but Telecoms Are Growing Rapidly?

The technology & cloud service providers segment dominated the market in 2025, due to their significant investment in developing infrastructure and operating large-scale AI data center. Their high concentration on providing AI-enabled services and/or platforms has made them the key creators of demand and innovation in this space.

The fastest growing sector of the telecommunications industry will be the development of 5G networks and demand for edge-computing capabilities. As these areas develop simultaneously, telecommunication companies are devoting much of their capital expenditure to build out new AI-enabled data center facilities that help them encourage network optimization, analyses real-time network data, and deliver next-generation digital services.

AI Data Centers Market Share, By End-Use Industry, 2025 (%)

Segment Share 2025 (%) Technology & Cloud Service Providers 48.10 % BFSI 10.06 % Healthcare & Life Sciences 8.11 % Automotive (AutonomoAustria Driving) 6.88 % Retail & E-commerce 9.08 % Government & Defense 6.99 % Telecom 6.02 % Energy & Utilities 2.39 % Education & Research 2.36 %

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What are the Major Developments in the Lithium-ion Battery Market?

In April 2026, Equinix, a digital infrastructure company® announced the launch of its fourth International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Mumbai, MB3.

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company® announced the launch of its fourth International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Mumbai, MB3. In March 2026, JinkoSolar has launched a new series of photovoltaic (PV) modules designed particularly for data centers, with increasing power demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.

JinkoSolar has launched a new series of photovoltaic (PV) modules designed particularly for data centers, with increasing power demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. In April 2026, Alibaba Group Holding, and China Telecom, launched a new AI data center in Shaoguan city in South China.



Top Companies of the AI Data Centers Market

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Broadcom Inc.

Micron Technology

Marvell Technology

Samsung Electronics

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)

Equinix, Inc.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Component

Hardware Compute (GPUs, CPUs, TPUs, ASICs) Memory (HBM, DRAM, Flash) Storage (NVMe SSD, HDD, Object Storage) Networking (Switches, Routers, Interconnects)

Software AI Workload Management Platforms Orchestration Tools (e.g., Kubernetes for AI) Virtualization & Containerization Software AI Model Training/Inference Frameworks

Services Deployment & Integration Managed Services Consulting & Support



By Data Center Type

Hyperscale AI Data Centers

Colocation AI Data Centers

Edge AI Data Centers

Enterprise (Private) AI Data Centers

By AI Workload Type

Training Workloads

Inference Workloads

Real-Time Analytics

Generative AI

Reinforcement Learning



By Cooling Infrastructure

Liquid Cooling

Immersion Cooling

Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling

Air Cooling

CRAH/CRAC Units

Chilled Water Systems

Hybrid Cooling Systems



By Power Capacity

Below 5 MW

5-20 MW

20-50 MW

Above 50 MW

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid Cloud



By End-User Industry

Technology & Cloud Service Providers

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Automotive (Autonomous Driving)

Retail & E-commerce

Government & Defense

Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Education & Research



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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