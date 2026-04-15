2026 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Overview with Growth Forecasts to 2032 by End-use Sector and Region

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market is experiencing a dynamic transformation, propelled by the growing applications of lithium-ion batteries (LiB) in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS). The market is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 15% in value. This growth trajectory is supported by sustained EV adoption, expanded ESS deployments, and heightened demand for advanced materials in electronics and photovoltaic systems.

In terms of production, global PVDF capacity is projected to align closely at around 350 thousand metric tons by 2031 with the anticipated demand of approximately 348 thousand metric tons. While recent capacity expansions will alleviate supply constraints, especially seen during 2021-2022, the market may experience tightening toward the decade's end. Investments in battery-grade PVDF are critical post-2030 to ensure supply reliability as EV and ESS markets expand.

Industry leaders Arkema, Solvay, Kureha Corporation, Dongyue Group, and 3M dominate the market through cutting-edge technologies and strategic capacity expansions, particularly in battery-grade PVDF aligned with EV and ESS growth.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact: Recent geopolitical tensions with Iran have raised potential concerns over disruptions in petrochemical supply chains, impacting PVDF feedstock costs and availability. Analysts are closely monitoring these developments to assess their effects on the PVDF market, especially concerning energy market fluctuations and petrochemical trade dynamics.

Regional Market Dynamics: Asia-Pacific leads with a significant 72.1% market share in 2025, owing to its robust LiB manufacturing base in China, Japan, and South Korea. Europe is poised for the fastest growth at a CAGR of 20.4%, driven by aggressive gigafactory investments and policy support for electrification. North America follows closely with a 17.0% CAGR, supported by its expanding battery supply chain.

End-Use Sector Analysis: The electrical and electronics sector captured a 58.5% volume share and a 68.9% value share in 2025, attributed to its dominance in LiB for EVs and ESS. This segment is projected to continue its rapid growth, increasing its value share to 83.2% by 2032, driven by accelerating EV adoption and advanced battery applications.

Market Report Overview

This comprehensive global report on PVDF delves into regional and end-use sector analyses from 2022 to 2032, providing insight into volume consumption in metric tons and market value in USD. It covers major players, corporate strategies, product developments, and capacity expansions offering a detailed view of the PVDF industry.

Historical Period: 2022-2025

2022-2025 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in USD

Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in USD Companies Mentioned: 25

25 Geographic Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of World

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of World End-Use Sectors: Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical/Industrial, Other Sectors



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 245 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

3M Advanced Materials

Arkema SA

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Kureha Corporation

Shandong Deyi New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Huaan New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

Shanghai PTL New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Shaowu Yonghe Jintang New Material Co., Ltd

Syensqo S.A.

Zhejiang Fluorine Chemical New Material Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ox2vgx

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