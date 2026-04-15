Starfighters Space Partners with Blackstar Orbital for Hypersonic Testing Platform as Space Sector Prepares for Historic SpaceX Public Debut

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As SpaceX prepares for what could become the largest IPO in history with its confidential S-1 filing targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation and June roadshow, space infrastructure companies are positioning for sector-wide growth. Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), owner and operator of the world's largest commercial supersonic aircraft fleet, has announced a strategic partnership with Blackstar Orbital to advance flight testing of revolutionary reusable hypersonic space systems.



The March 26 Technical Interchange Agreement (TIA), unveiled at the Satellite 2026 conference, establishes a framework for integrating Blackstar's innovative "SpaceDrone" technology with Starfighters' proven F-104 aircraft platform. The collaboration will enable progressive flight testing from supersonic captive carries beginning in Q4 FY26 through high-altitude, supersonic release operations in the Eastern Range off Florida's Atlantic Coast.



Blackstar Orbital is pioneering a new class of spacecraft with its lifting-body SpaceDrone design—reusable, hypersonic satellites that launch as conventional payloads but return to Earth like spaceplanes. This technology addresses growing demand for responsive space operations and rapid mission turnaround capabilities, priorities that have gained urgency amid increasing commercial and national security space requirements.



"This partnership highlights the role Starfighters plays in bridging the gap between concept and flight for next-generation aerospace systems," said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. "Blackstar is developing a highly differentiated approach to reusable space platforms, and our F-104 fleet provides a proven, high-performance environment to test and validate those systems in real-world conditions."



SpaceX IPO Transforms Space Investment Thesis



SpaceX's April 1, 2026 confidential IPO filing has fundamentally altered the space investment landscape. With reports of seeking up to $75 billion in capital at valuations approaching $1.75 trillion, the offering would eclipse all previous public debuts. Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs are leading a 21-bank syndicate for the June 8 roadshow, with public trading anticipated as early as July 2026.



The extraordinary valuation reflects Starlink's evolution into a $16 billion annual revenue generator and the strategic integration of xAI's artificial intelligence capabilities through a $250 billion February acquisition. This convergence of space infrastructure, satellite connectivity, and AI positions SpaceX at the center of multiple high-growth technology sectors.



For investors seeking diversified exposure to the space economy, publicly traded companies with established operations and expanding capabilities represent compelling alternatives to direct SpaceX investment. The sector includes established aerospace primes, emerging space technology providers, and specialized infrastructure companies like Starfighters that enable critical testing and operational capabilities.



Hypersonic Flight Testing Platform



The Starfighters-Blackstar partnership leverages unique infrastructure at NASA Kennedy Space Center, where Starfighters operates its fleet of modified F-104 supersonic aircraft capable of sustained MACH 2+ operations. Under the TIA, Starfighters has developed a specialized BL75 pylon that serves as the critical structural interface between the F-104 platform and Blackstar's SpaceDrone.



The phased testing approach begins with captive carry operations to validate aerodynamic modeling and performance characteristics. Successful completion will enable progression to high-speed release testing over designated ocean ranges, with potential expansion to overland operations as system maturity is demonstrated. This methodology provides real-world validation while maintaining safety protocols essential for experimental aerospace operations.



"Access to Starfighters' flight test platform allows us to accelerate development of our SpaceDrone and move into flight validation with confidence," said Christopher Jannette, CEO of Blackstar Orbital. "This collaboration is a critical step in demonstrating a new class of reusable, hypersonic satellite systems."



Space Infrastructure Investment Opportunities



The approaching SpaceX IPO has intensified investor focus on space infrastructure companies with proven capabilities and growth prospects. Recent developments across the sector highlight sustained momentum:



AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) secured a strategic partnership with TELUS on April 2, 2026, for expanding cellular broadband infrastructure in Canada by 2026, driving shares higher. The company reported $70.9 million in 2025 revenue—its first year as a revenue-generating business—with 2026 guidance of $150-200 million supported by over $1.2 billion in contracted revenue commitments. With plans to deploy 45-60 satellites by year-end 2026, ASTS is scaling its space-based cellular network that works directly with unmodified smartphones.



GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals with upcoming Q1 2026 earnings on April 21 expected to build on Q4's solid performance of $1.57 EPS on $11.9 billion revenue. The company benefits from a record $190 billion backlog and recent guidance for low double-digit revenue growth in 2026, supported by strong commercial aviation aftermarket demand and defense contract momentum including a recent $1.4 billion defense award and $1 billion manufacturing investment commitment.



RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported strong Q4 defense bookings of $10.3 billion, culminating in a record backlog of $268 billion with $107 billion specifically in defense programs. Major recent awards include a $1.7 billion contract for four Patriot air and missile defense systems to Spain and a $1.2 billion Tamir missile production agreement. The company's diversified defense and commercial aerospace portfolio provides stability through Pratt & Whitney engines and Collins Aerospace systems.



TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) has demonstrated resilience through recent acquisitions including SEI Industries, Raptor Scientific, and the components business of Communications & Power Industries. Morgan Stanley analysts view the stock's 2026 underperformance as a buying opportunity given the company's attractive valuation, balance sheet strength, and position as the leading commercial airline aftermarket investment with a $1,660 price target representing significant upside from current levels.



Space Sector Growth Catalysts



The space economy is experiencing fundamental transformation driven by converging trends including increased government budgets exceeding $100 billion annually, expanding commercial applications, and emerging technologies like hypersonics and reusable systems. The global space economy is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, supported by applications ranging from satellite communications to space-based manufacturing.



Starfighters' partnership with Blackstar Orbital positions the company at the intersection of these growth trends. As the world's only commercial operator capable of sustained MACH 2+ operations with space launch capability, Starfighters provides critical infrastructure for testing and validating next-generation space technologies that will define the industry's future.



The timing of SpaceX's public debut creates a unique inflection point for space sector investment. While SpaceX's massive scale and valuation may limit individual investor access, the broader ecosystem offers diversified exposure through companies with established capabilities, strategic partnerships, and expanding market opportunities. Companies that combine operational expertise with innovative partnerships are positioned to benefit from sustained sector growth as space becomes increasingly central to both commercial and national security priorities.



This is a digital media distribution. MIQ has been paid by CDMG. MIQ does not own shares of FJET but reserves the right to buy/sell. Distributed by USA News Group on behalf of MIQ. Reviewed/approved by CDMG. Please see https://equity-insider.com/fjet-profile/ for more information about our disclosure.

CONTACT:

EQUITY INSIDER

editor@equity-insider.com

(604) 265-2873