Protex AI Recognised for Market-Leading Functionality in Verdantix Smart Innovators Report on Video Analytics for Safety

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protex AI has been recognised as a vendor with market-leading functionality in the new Verdantix Smart Innovators – Video Analytics for Safety report, a 2026 assessment of leading providers in one of the fastest-moving areas of workplace safety technology. The report highlights the growing role of video analytics in helping organizations identify risk earlier, improve visibility across operations, and strengthen proactive safety performance.

Smart Innovators: Video Analytics For Safety Report 2026

Verdantix assessed 10 vendors in the market and evaluated providers across core safety and technical capabilities. The report also points to the next wave of innovation shaping the sector, including vision language models, AI agents, predictive safety intelligence, and deeper integration with EHS and operational systems. Protex AI was recognised as a vendor with market-leading functionality in that context, reflecting the strength of its platform and its position in the evolving safety technology landscape.

“This recognition from Verdantix is a major achievement for Protex AI,” said Dave Rowland, Head of Marketing at Protex AI. “Safety leaders are under real pressure to move beyond lagging indicators and take action before incidents happen. We’ve built our platform to help teams spot risk sooner, understand what is happening across their sites, and make faster, better-informed decisions. We believe this recognition reflects both the maturity of our platform and the direction the market is heading.”

The Verdantix report describes video analytics for safety as an increasingly important technology for EHS teams as traditional safety approaches struggle to keep pace with operational complexity, workforce pressures, and the need for earlier intervention. It also outlines how the category is moving beyond static, rules-based monitoring towards more intelligent systems that can deliver context, insight, and actionability at scale.

For Protex AI, the recognition reinforces a clear market shift. Organizations are looking for safety technology that does more than detect isolated events. They want systems that help uncover patterns, surface leading indicators, support site-level and enterprise-wide visibility, and connect safety data to broader operational decision-making. That is where Protex AI continues to focus its innovation.

“The future of workplace safety will be more proactive, more connected, and more intelligent,” said Dave Rowland. “The combination of computer vision, AI reasoning, and operational context creates a powerful opportunity for EHS teams. Our focus is on turning that opportunity into measurable real-world impact for customers.”

The report also notes that buyers are increasingly seeking platforms that combine strong detection capabilities with privacy controls, flexible configuration, analytics, and seamless integration into wider EHS workflows. These areas are becoming key differentiators as the market matures and as more organizations look to scale video analytics across sites, teams, and risk categories.

Protex AI helps enterprise EHS teams use AI-powered video analytics to identify risks, detect unsafe events, and gain earlier visibility into leading indicators across industrial environments. Its platform is designed to support more proactive safety decisions and help organizations build safer, smarter operations.

To read more, download the full report here: https://www.protex.ai/news/verdantix-report-2026

About Protex AI

At Protex AI, we're building a safer, smarter industrial workplace with an intelligent operating system that redefines how facilities operate. Our AI-powered technology is enabling businesses to gain greater visibility of unsafe behaviours in their facilities. The privacy-preserving platform plugs into existing CCTV infrastructure and uses its computer vision technologies to capture unsafe events autonomously in settings such as warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

Press Inquiries

Dave Rowland

dave.rowland [at] protex.ai

https://www.protex.ai/

50 Milk Street

16th Floor

Boston

MA 02109

United States