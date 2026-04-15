BrightWork Publishes Report on KPI Visibility and Portfolio Reporting

Boston, MA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA - BrightWork has published its latest research report, Project Delivery Benchmarks Report - KPI Visibility & Portfolio Reporting Stats, offering insight into how weak KPI visibility and inconsistent portfolio reporting can lead to portfolio drift and reduced project delivery performance.

Project Delivery Benchmarks Report - KPI Visibility & Portfolio Reporting Stats

The report examines the role that reporting visibility plays in helping organizations maintain control over projects, programs, and portfolios. It highlights how limited access to timely, relevant performance information can make it more difficult for senior leaders and PMO teams to identify risks early, track progress confidently and keep work aligned with strategic priorities.

As organizations manage growing volumes of projects across departments and teams, the need for clear and consistent reporting has become increasingly important. When project data is fragmented or difficult to interpret, decision-makers often lack the visibility needed to respond quickly, allocate resources effectively and maintain oversight across the wider portfolio.

BrightWork’s new report brings together benchmark-focused insights to help organizations understand the reporting challenges that commonly affect project delivery. It is designed for senior executives, PMO leaders and project management stakeholders who want to assess how well their current reporting approach supports visibility, governance and decision-making.

“Many organizations are not short on project data. The challenge is turning that data into meaningful visibility,” said Billy Guinan, the Demand Generation Manager for BrightWork. “Without clear KPI reporting and portfolio-level insight, it becomes harder to spot issues early and maintain alignment across projects. This report explores why that matters and what organizations should be paying closer attention to.”

The findings support BrightWork’s broader approach to project and portfolio management on Microsoft 365. BrightWork helps organizations standardize project processes, improve collaboration and gain visibility across portfolios, programs and projects through dashboards, configurable reporting and Power BI integration. Senior executives can track portfolios in a single view, drill into selected areas for more detail and gain additional insight through reporting tools built around familiar Microsoft 365 applications.

The report will be particularly relevant for organizations looking to:

improve KPI visibility across active projects

strengthen portfolio and program reporting

standardize reporting practices across teams

reduce the risk of portfolio drift

improve executive oversight using Microsoft 365 and Power BI

BrightWork says the report is intended to support organizations at different stages of project management maturity, from teams introducing more consistent reporting processes to businesses looking to improve visibility and control across large and complex portfolios.

The Project Delivery Benchmarks Report - KPI Visibility & Portfolio Reporting Stats is now available from BrightWork.

About BrightWork

BrightWork helps organisations plan, manage, and deliver projects successfully with BrightWork 365, a project and portfolio management solution built on Microsoft 365 and the Power Platform. Combining ready-to-use templates, dashboards, and reporting with the collaborative power of Microsoft Teams and Power BI, BrightWork enables teams to improve project visibility, standardise processes, and deliver better results.

Press Inquiries

Billy Guinan

wguinan [at] brightwork.com

+1-617-357-9000 x 724

https://www.brightwork.com/

BrightWork, One Boston Place, Suite 2600, Boston, MA, 02108