European Connected Services Strategic Profiling of Select OEMs Report 2025-2032: Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, VW, Audi, Skoda, Stellantis, Jeep, Fiat, Citroen, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Renault, Dacia

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profiling of Select OEMs' Connected Services, Europe, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Connected services in passenger vehicles are undergoing a strategic transformation in Europe, reshaping how automakers engage with customers, manage vehicle life cycles, and build digital revenue streams.

This analysis examines how leading European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are developing group-level software platforms, cloud ecosystems, and partnership-driven strategies to deliver scalable connected experiences across navigation, safety, infotainment, diagnostics, and electric vehicle (EV)-centric services. As vehicles evolve into always-connected, software-defined platforms, connected services have become a critical differentiator for brand loyalty, compliance management, and recurring monetization.



This report explores how regulatory frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), data sovereignty mandates, and cybersecurity requirements are influencing OEM deployment models, backend architectures, and data governance approaches. It analyzes the competitive landscape across premium and volume brands, highlighting variations in over-the-air (OTA) strategies, features-on-demand (FOD) offerings, third-party integrations, and control over user interfaces and data ownership.



The study further investigates the role of ecosystem collaborations with cloud providers, telecom operators, charging networks, and mobility platforms in enabling seamless cross-border connectivity and EV service innovation.



Drawing on insights from engagements with OEMs, suppliers, and technology partners, the report delivers a comprehensive assessment of connected service roadmaps, regional adoption trends, and emerging business models in Europe. It provides actionable perspectives on how software platforms, AI-driven personalization, and electrification-led digital services will define the next phase of competitive advantage in the European automotive market.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation-Connected Car Services

Growth Environment: Connected Services Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Services Market

Growth Environment: Connected Services Market

Key Findings

Highlights of Key Regulations and Standards in Europe

Growth Environment: Impact of Connected Services Ecosystem in the Automotive Industry

Connected Car-Market Definition

Connected Car Ecosystem

Connected Services Categories/Segments-Analysis

Connected Services-Challenges

Connected Services-Opportunities

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connected Services Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Insights: Connected Services Market

Companies to Action: OEM Offerings

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz-Digital Extras

Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz Connected Services-Overview

Hyundai Connected Services-Bluelink vs Bluelink+

Hyundai

Hyundai Connected Services

Kia

Kia Connected Services

Kia Models-Europe

Kia Connected Services-Overview

BMW

BMW Connected Services

BMW Models

BMW Connected Services-Overview

Volkswagen

VW Group Connected Services Overview

VW Connected Services

Audi Connected Services

Audi Connected Services-Europe

Skoda Connected Services

Volkswagen Group Models-Summary

VW Group Connected Services Overview

Stellantis Connected Services Overview

Jeep Connected Services

Fiat Connected Services

Citroen Connected Services

DS Connected Services

Stellantis Group Model Summary

Stellantis Connected Services-Overview

Ford

Ford Connected Services

Ford Models

Ford Connected Services-Overview

Honda Europe-Overview

Honda Models

Honda Connected Services-Overview

Toyota-Europe

Toyota Connected Services

Toyota Models

Toyota Connected Services-Overview

Renault

Renault Connected Services

Dacia Connected Services

Renault Group Models Overview

Renault Group Model Summary

Renault Group Overview

JLR Connected Car Services Overview

JLR Connected Services

JLR Group Overview

Volvo Connected Car Services Overview

Volvo Connected Services

Volvo Group Overview

Growth Opportunity Universe in Connected Services

Growth Opportunity 1: Group-Level Software Platforms/Software-Defined Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: V2X/Smart City Integration and Mobility Platform Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Unified In-Car Experience & Digital Cockpit Ownership

Growth Opportunity 4: Immersive In-Car Experience as the "Third Living Space"

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jtftg

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