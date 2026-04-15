European Connected Services Strategic Profiling of Select OEMs Report 2025-2032: Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, VW, Audi, Skoda, Stellantis, Jeep, Fiat, Citroen, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Renault, Dacia

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Profiling of Select OEMs' Connected Services, Europe, 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Connected services in passenger vehicles are undergoing a strategic transformation in Europe, reshaping how automakers engage with customers, manage vehicle life cycles, and build digital revenue streams.
This analysis examines how leading European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are developing group-level software platforms, cloud ecosystems, and partnership-driven strategies to deliver scalable connected experiences across navigation, safety, infotainment, diagnostics, and electric vehicle (EV)-centric services. As vehicles evolve into always-connected, software-defined platforms, connected services have become a critical differentiator for brand loyalty, compliance management, and recurring monetization.
This report explores how regulatory frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), data sovereignty mandates, and cybersecurity requirements are influencing OEM deployment models, backend architectures, and data governance approaches. It analyzes the competitive landscape across premium and volume brands, highlighting variations in over-the-air (OTA) strategies, features-on-demand (FOD) offerings, third-party integrations, and control over user interfaces and data ownership.
The study further investigates the role of ecosystem collaborations with cloud providers, telecom operators, charging networks, and mobility platforms in enabling seamless cross-border connectivity and EV service innovation.
Drawing on insights from engagements with OEMs, suppliers, and technology partners, the report delivers a comprehensive assessment of connected service roadmaps, regional adoption trends, and emerging business models in Europe. It provides actionable perspectives on how software platforms, AI-driven personalization, and electrification-led digital services will define the next phase of competitive advantage in the European automotive market.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation-Connected Car Services
Growth Environment: Connected Services Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Services Market
Growth Environment: Connected Services Market
- Key Findings
- Highlights of Key Regulations and Standards in Europe
Growth Environment: Impact of Connected Services Ecosystem in the Automotive Industry
- Connected Car-Market Definition
- Connected Car Ecosystem
- Connected Services Categories/Segments-Analysis
- Connected Services-Challenges
- Connected Services-Opportunities
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Connected Services Market
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Insights: Connected Services Market
Companies to Action: OEM Offerings
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Benz-Digital Extras
- Mercedes-Benz Models
- Mercedes-Benz Connected Services-Overview
- Hyundai Connected Services-Bluelink vs Bluelink+
- Hyundai
- Hyundai Connected Services
- Kia
- Kia Connected Services
- Kia Models-Europe
- Kia Connected Services-Overview
- BMW
- BMW Connected Services
- BMW Models
- BMW Connected Services-Overview
- Volkswagen
- VW Group Connected Services Overview
- VW Connected Services
- Audi Connected Services
- Audi Connected Services-Europe
- Skoda Connected Services
- Volkswagen Group Models-Summary
- VW Group Connected Services Overview
- Stellantis Connected Services Overview
- Jeep Connected Services
- Fiat Connected Services
- Citroen Connected Services
- DS Connected Services
- Stellantis Group Model Summary
- Stellantis Connected Services-Overview
- Ford
- Ford Connected Services
- Ford Models
- Ford Connected Services-Overview
- Honda Europe-Overview
- Honda Models
- Honda Connected Services-Overview
- Toyota-Europe
- Toyota Connected Services
- Toyota Models
- Toyota Connected Services-Overview
- Renault
- Renault Connected Services
- Dacia Connected Services
- Renault Group Models Overview
- Renault Group Model Summary
Renault Group Overview
- JLR Connected Car Services Overview
- JLR Connected Services
- JLR Group Overview
- Volvo Connected Car Services Overview
- Volvo Connected Services
- Volvo Group Overview
Growth Opportunity Universe in Connected Services
- Growth Opportunity 1: Group-Level Software Platforms/Software-Defined Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2: V2X/Smart City Integration and Mobility Platform Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Unified In-Car Experience & Digital Cockpit Ownership
- Growth Opportunity 4: Immersive In-Car Experience as the "Third Living Space"
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jtftg
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