Gas Compressors Market Report 2026: Detailed Analysis by Compressor Type, End Use Industry, and Region with Profiles of Key Competitors, 2026-2034

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Compressors Market Report by Compressor Type, End Use Industry, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global gas compressors market, valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 7.0 Billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 3.09% from 2026 to 2034. This growth is propelled by the rising demand for natural gas, expanding industrial operations, advancements in technology, strict environmental regulations, and increased exploration in new regions. Additionally, growing infrastructure investments further fuel market expansion.

Gas compressors, crucial in industries like energy, manufacturing, and transportation, are evolving with advancements in reciprocating and centrifugal designs. These devices enhance transport efficiency and storage capacities, integral to sectors from powering pneumatic tools to facilitating natural gas transportation over long distances. Innovations such as variable speed drives and improved materials are driving efficiency and reducing maintenance, aligning with industry demands for lower energy consumption.

Rising demand for natural gas

The global shift towards cleaner energy sources is increasing natural gas demand. Gas compressors are essential in natural gas extraction, transportation, and distribution, ensuring efficient compression for pipeline and storage operations. This trend is vital as nations work towards reducing carbon emissions.

Expanding industrial activities

Industrial growth across oil and gas, manufacturing, and petrochemicals is boosting the demand for compressed gases. Gas compressors are crucial for maintaining production capabilities, propelling market growth in these sectors.

Advancements in compressor technology

Innovations in compressor designs are enhancing performance and reliability. Improved efficiency and customized solutions support varied industry requirements, driving market expansion.

Industry Segmentation

The market analysis encompasses segmentation by compressor type and end-use industry, with forecasts at global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034.

Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Positive displacement compressors lead in market shares, valued for their consistent flow delivery and versatility in handling various gases.

End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

General Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Others

The oil and gas sector is a primary market driver, underpinned by global energy demands and exploration activities in new regions.

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific, with its rapid industrialization and shift to clean energy, holds the largest market share. The region's focus on natural gas and LNG industries drives demand for compressors.

Competitive Landscape

Industry competition is intense, with companies like Ariel Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, and Bauer Compressors Inc. striving for market share through innovation and strategic partnerships. The push for cleaner energy solutions drives demand for sustainable compressor technologies, emphasizing product diversification and customer relationships for competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Burckhardt Compression

Chart Industries

HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG

IDEX Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Kobelco Compressors America Inc.

Siemens Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3rn9b

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