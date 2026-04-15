Polyoxymethylene Market Set to Surpass USD 4.64 Billion by 2030 Amidst Strong Automotive and Electronics Demand - Celanese, Daicel, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Lead the Charge

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyoxymethylene Market by Type, Processing Technique, Grade, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The polyoxymethylene market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.73 billion in 2025 to USD 4.64 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.51% during this period. This growth is driven by sustained demand from the automotive, industrial, and electronics sectors, alongside material innovation and increased use of engineering plastics over metal components.

The low VOC segment is projected to capture the largest market share in 2030

Automobile OEMs and consumer goods producers are increasingly adopting low-VOC polyoxymethylene for interior and enclosed applications to reduce odor, fogging, and toxic emissions without compromising mechanical properties. There is a growing focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance aiding this trend.

The injection molding segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

This segment benefits from the high-volume, accuracy-driven nature of the injection molding process, which suits complex polyoxymethylene components with tight tolerances and excellent surface finish. Cost efficiency and automation are additional advantages supporting this growth.

Copolymer segment is projected to capture the largest market share in 2030

Offering superior thermal stability and chemical resistance, polyoxymethylene copolymers prove to be more manageable than homopolymers, finding broad applications across automotive, industrial, and electrical sectors.

The transportation segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

With increasing trends toward lightweighting and electric vehicle production, polyoxymethylene is extensively used in gears, fasteners, and vehicle mechanics, which supports demand growth. Rising electric and commercial vehicle production further propels market expansion.

Asia Pacific polyoxymethylene market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

This region shows rapid growth due to strong manufacturing activities in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, coupled with automotive production, industrialization, and electronics manufacturing. The market is bolstered by cost-competitive production and robust end-use industry activities, along with rising infrastructure and electric vehicle investments.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the polyoxymethylene market based on grade, type, processing technique, end-use industry, and region, offering insights into drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth.

This study involves detailed competitive analysis of these key players in the polyoxymethylene market, profiling company benchmarks, recent innovations, and strategic market initiatives. Companies Covered include Celanese Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), and BASF (Germany), among other prominent entities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Commercial Vehicle Production Stringent Emission Regulations and Standards Growing Electronics Industry

Challenges Slow Crystallization Rate of Polyoxymethylene High Capital Investment and Entry Barriers

Opportunities Rising Demand from Healthcare Sector Growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) Adoption



Company Profiles

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

BASF

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LG Chem

Sabic

Kolon Enp

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Delrin USA, LLC.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Westlake Plastics

China Bluechemical Ltd.

Barlog Plastics GmbH

Formosa Plastics Group

Ensinger

Eurotec Engineering Plastics

Gehr

Gls Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Repol

Gujarat Petrosynthese Limited

Licharz GmbH

Polymer Industries LLC

Sax Polymers

Sinoplast Group Limited

Tisan Engineering Plastics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b55tpn

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