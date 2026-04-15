Middle East & Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 300 Existing Data Centers, 144 Upcoming Data Centers, and 133 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MEA hosts around 300 existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria having a strong presence in the region.
The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub. The African sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa contributing as the top markets for the region.
Khazna Data Centers, Digital Realty, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Middle East and Africa.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 300 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 144 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (300 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (ACC1 or Samrand Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (144 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
The major operators/investors covered in this Middle East & Africa Data Center market database include:
- 21 Century Technologies
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Africa Data Centres
- Africa50 & Raya Data Center
- Agility Logistics Park
- Airtel Africa
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Alfnar Project
- Anan (Lian Group + P.A.I.)
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Business Connexion (BCX)
- Bynet Data Communications
- Cassava Technologies (Liquid Dataport / Liquid Intelligent Technologies)
- CipherWave
- CityNet Telecom
- Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)
- Cloud Exchange (Dimension Data / NTT)
- CloudAcropolis
- Cloudoon
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centers
- CWG PLC
- DAMAC Data Centers (Edgnex / DAMAC Digital)
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datamount
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- DataVolt (including Oxagon project)
- Datema Bilisim
- Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Digital Parks Africa
- Digital Realty (including Teraco
- Pembani Remgro's Medallion)
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- ECC Solutions
- EdgeConneX
- EgyptNetwork
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Etisalat (e& Group)
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- Excelsimo Networks
- Ezditek
- G42 (including Core42
- partnership with Microsoft)
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- GPX Global Systems
- Grifols Egypt & Orange Business Services
- Gulf Data Hub (GDH) + Elsewedy Data Centers
- Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt stake)
- Hqserv
- Humain
- Infinity
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- inwi (Maroc Telecom Group)
- Iozera
- ipNX
- Isttelkom
- IXAfrica
- Kardan Israel & Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)
- Kasi Cloud
- Keystone
- Khazna Data Centers (with Benya Group partnership)
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- Maroc Telecom
- Medasys
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Mega Data Centers
- Mobily
- Morohub
- MTN
- N+One Datacenters
- Naver Cloud
- NED Data Centers
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
- NourNet
- NTT (Dimension Data
- Internet Solutions ZA
- Cloud Exchange)
- Oman Data Park (including Intro Technology JV)
- Ooredoo
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Orange Business Services (including Etix Everywhere JV
- Grifols partnership)
- Pacific Controls
- Paix Data Centres
- Paratus Group
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Pure Data Centres (with Dune Vaults)
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)
- Rack Centre
- Radore Hosting
- Raxio Group
- Raya Data Center
- Safaricom
- Sahayeb Data Centers (Saudi Fransi Capital + MIS)
- Saudi Telecom Company (stc / center3 / solutions by stc / Qualitynet)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Data Center
- Serverfarm
- Serverz Data Center
- ST Digital
- Techtonic
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Telekom Kenya
- TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Vantage Data Centers
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodacom Business
- Vodafone (including Vodafone Turkey & regional JVs)
- Wingu Group
- XDS Data Center
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp415i
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