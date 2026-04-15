Middle East & Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 300 Existing Data Centers, 144 Upcoming Data Centers, and 133 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MEA hosts around 300 existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria having a strong presence in the region.

The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub. The African sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa contributing as the top markets for the region.

Khazna Data Centers, Digital Realty, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Middle East and Africa.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 300 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 144 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (300 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ACC1 or Samrand Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (144 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



The major operators/investors covered in this Middle East & Africa Data Center market database include:

21 Century Technologies

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Africa50 & Raya Data Center

Agility Logistics Park

Airtel Africa

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar Project

Anan (Lian Group + P.A.I.)

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Business Connexion (BCX)

Bynet Data Communications

Cassava Technologies (Liquid Dataport / Liquid Intelligent Technologies)

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)

Cloud Exchange (Dimension Data / NTT)

CloudAcropolis

Cloudoon

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centers

CWG PLC

DAMAC Data Centers (Edgnex / DAMAC Digital)

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

DataVolt (including Oxagon project)

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty (including Teraco

Pembani Remgro's Medallion)

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EdgeConneX

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat (e& Group)

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Excelsimo Networks

Ezditek

G42 (including Core42

partnership with Microsoft)

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

GPX Global Systems

Grifols Egypt & Orange Business Services

Gulf Data Hub (GDH) + Elsewedy Data Centers

Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt stake)

Hqserv

Humain

Infinity

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

inwi (Maroc Telecom Group)

Iozera

ipNX

Isttelkom

IXAfrica

Kardan Israel & Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)

Kasi Cloud

Keystone

Khazna Data Centers (with Benya Group partnership)

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

Medasys

MedOne

Meeza

Mega Data Centers

Mobily

Morohub

MTN

N+One Datacenters

Naver Cloud

NED Data Centers

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

NTT (Dimension Data

Internet Solutions ZA

Cloud Exchange)

Oman Data Park (including Intro Technology JV)

Ooredoo

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services (including Etix Everywhere JV

Grifols partnership)

Pacific Controls

Paix Data Centres

Paratus Group

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centres (with Dune Vaults)

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

Rack Centre

Radore Hosting

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

Safaricom

Sahayeb Data Centers (Saudi Fransi Capital + MIS)

Saudi Telecom Company (stc / center3 / solutions by stc / Qualitynet)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

ST Digital

Techtonic

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Telekom Kenya

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Vantage Data Centers

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodacom Business

Vodafone (including Vodafone Turkey & regional JVs)

Wingu Group

XDS Data Center

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tp415i

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