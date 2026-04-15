LGI Homes Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award For Sixth Consecutive Year

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award for the sixth consecutive year.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 40,500 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Nashville.

“Being named a Top Workplace USA for the sixth consecutive year reflects the strength of our team and culture,” says Eric Lipar. “Thank you to our employees for your hard work and for making this achievement possible.”

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage , the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

ABOUT LGI HOMES

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2026 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Company Contact

Amy Turner

Vice President of Talent Acquisition

(281) 210-2520

aturner@lgihomes.com