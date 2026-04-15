Just One Week Away. C-Level Technology Leadership and the Rise of Iconic Leaders Will Shape the Conversation at HMG Strategy’s 2026 Washington D.C. Summit. Be a Part of It. Register Now.

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s leading platform for inspiring technology executives to lead boldly and shape the future of business, will bring Washington D.C. C-level leaders together in April 2026 to explore how technology, AI, and leadership excellence are redefining the enterprise of 2030. The summit is no cost to qualified attendees. Register Now.





The highly anticipated 15th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be held next Tuesday, April 21, 2026. This year’s programming will include a new emphasis on Iconic Leadership — How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders, reflecting the emerging leadership capabilities required in today’s fast-moving environment. In an era defined by exponential innovation, AI disruption, and rising stakeholder scrutiny, the role of the technology executive is undergoing a profound transformation. The expectations placed on CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital leaders have never been higher—or more multidimensional.

“In a time of rapid innovation and disruption, the most successful organizations will be those whose technology leaders actively share insights and work together to solve complex challenges,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The Dallas Summit brings together visionary executives to discuss how CIOs can lead with a CEO mindset, elevate security innovation as a strategic differentiator, and guide their organizations through this extraordinary technology supercycle.”

Topics to be explored at the 15th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are scheduled to include:

How to Lead Like a CEO

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance

In addition, the 15th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit includes an exclusive session on The CEO and Boardroom Blind Spot: Are Your Decisions Aligned with Tomorrow’s Reality, featuring David Bray, Distinguished Chair of the Accelerator, Stimson Center & Principal/CEO, LeadDoAdapt Ventures and executive tech talk on Making AI Real: How CIOs Turn Data into Enterprise Outcomes with with Scott Richardson, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, First Citizens Bank.

Speakers are selected from each Summit’s region so content reflects local dynamics and market-specific challenges. Here are some of the speakers for the 15th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit:

Judith Apshago, VP, Chief Digital Officer, Amtrak

Michael Baker, VP, Global CISO, DXC Technology

Tom Berray, Managing Partner, Washington D.C., DHR Global

David Bray, Distinguished Chair of the Accelerator, Stimson Center & Principal/CEO, LeadDoAdapt Ventures

Sean Datcher, SVP & CIO, Farmer Mac Joseph Dyer, VP & CISO, ICF

Larry Fitzpatrick, EVP & CTO, OneMain Financial

Demetrius Goodwin, Executive Director, NPower Maryland

Susi Hajeski, Global Head of Threat Detection & Response, CDW; Regional Advisory Board Member, NPower Maryland

Eric Helmer, Chief Technology Officer, Rimini Street

Wanda Jones-Heath, Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Stuart Kippelman, US Federal Chief Information and AI Officer, Xerox

Dean Lane, SVP Cyber Intelligence & CIO, The Institute of World Politics

Israel Martinez, CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global

Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO, HMG Strategy

Steven Nutt, Solutions Engineer, Cyberhaven

Brijesh Patel, Executive Advisor – S/4HANA CoE, SAP

Scott Richardson, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, First Citizens Bank

Benjamin Sherman, Field Technical Officer, Fortinet

Howard Spira, SVP, CIO, and Chief AI Officer, Export-Import Bank of the United States

(Speaker list subject to change.)

The 15th Annual Washington D.C. C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Centric, Arlington, VA.

Events are underway across North America, with Summits scheduled from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and several major cities in between. Each HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is designed as an invitation for technology leaders to step into the next evolution of leadership, gaining insight, perspective, and peer connection as they navigate unprecedented change.

Hunter Muller is a trusted voice on the global IT landscape, spanning cybersecurity threats, geopolitical dynamics, and the leadership expectations placed on today’s C-level technology executives. With 30+ years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 leaders through strategic planning and career advancement, Muller brings deep perspective to the challenges and opportunities ahead. He founded HMG Strategy in 2008 to champion innovative, bold, and forward-looking leadership across the technology community.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.



Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.



Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today’s toughest challenges, while HMG’s Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.



At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership — helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.



HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built



Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 | peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24bcec4d-6284-48c1-be78-40f57400de55