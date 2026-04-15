Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2025 of € 0.182 per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of € 0.109 per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 27 April 2026. As of 17 April 2026, the shares will trade ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM approved the reappointment of Ms Kitty Koelemeijer as a member of the Supervisory Board for a second four-year term.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: No

Topic: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

15/04/2026

KPN-N

Attachment