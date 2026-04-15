Vishay Intertechnology IHLP® Inductor in 1212 Case Size Saves Space and Delivers High Efficiency for Commercial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new IHLP low profile, high current inductor in the compact 1212 case size. For space-constrained commercial applications, the Vishay Dale IHLP1212-EZ-1Z offers comparable electrical performance to larger devices in a compact 3.0 mm x 3.0 mm footprint with three profile options: 1.2 mm, 1.5 mm, and 2.0 mm.

The device released today is optimized for energy storage in low profile DC/DC converters for PMICs, power line noise suppression, and filtering. Applications for the inductor include industrial drives and tools; home and building control; computers and computer peripherals; consumer entertainment and healthcare devices; telecom equipment; and medical instrumentation.

Delivering high efficiency for these applications, the IHLP1212-EZ-1Z offers typical DCR from 8.6 mΩ to 50.4 mΩ and a wide range of inductance values from 0.22 µH to 3.3 µH. The inductor provides rated current to 14.3 A, operates over a temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation.

Offering improved performance over ferrite-based technologies, the IHLP1212-EZ-1Z features a robust powdered iron body that completely encapsulates its windings — eliminating air gaps and magnetically shielding against crosstalk to nearby components — while its soft saturation curve provides stability across the entire operating temperature and rated current ranges.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table:

Height (mm) 1.2 1.5 2.0 Inductance (µH) 0.22 to 1.0 0.22 to 1.5 0.22 to 3.3 DCR typ. (mΩ) 8.6 to 29.4 8.6 to 36.9 8.6 to 50.4 DCR max. (mΩ) 10.3 to 33.8 10.3 to 41.4 10.3 to 54.9 Heat rating current (A) (1) 6.1 to 11.1 5.5 to 11.1 4.5 to 11.1 Saturation current (A) 5.1 to 9.5 (2) / 6.7 to 12.4 (3) 5.0 to 11.0 (2) / 6.5 to 14.3 (3) 3.7 to 10.5 (2) / 4.8 to 13.7 (3) SRF (MHz) 66 to 185 51 to 202 30 to 214

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(3) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHLP1212-EZ-1Z are available now, with a lead time of 10 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only starts at $0.463 per piece for the IHLP1212AEEZ1R0M1Z and IHLP1212BZEZ1R0M1Z, and $0.489 per piece for the IHLP1212ABEZ1R0M1Z.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34671 (IHLP1212-EZ-1Z)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720332971857