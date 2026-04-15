Sonoco Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVLLE, S.C., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable metal and paper packaging, today increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.54 per share to be paid on June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026.

With the increase, Sonoco’s annual dividend payout moves to $2.16 per share up from $2.12 per share, an increase of approximately 2%. Future quarterly dividend declarations and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to final determination by Sonoco’s Board of Directors.

According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 404th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and it is the 43rd consecutive year that Sonoco has increased its dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on April 14, 2026, the Company dividend provides an approximate 3.9% yield, which is double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

“Sonoco’s strategy is focused on sustainable growth, margin improvement and efficient capital allocation, including returning capital to shareholders. Over the past five years, Sonoco has generated more than $3 billion in operating cash flow and returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We remain one of only a handful of publicly traded companies that has paid consecutive quarterly dividends for more than 100 consecutive years,” Coker said.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. The Company had net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek and by USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .