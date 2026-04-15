Vitruvio Launches to Deliver People-First, Technology-Supported Accounting Solutions for Insurance Agencies

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitruvio, a financial operations firm backed by DESCOvery, the D. E. Shaw group’s venture studio, launched today to solve the specialized accounting and commissions challenges unique to insurance agencies and the industry at-large.

As the first firm of its kind built exclusively for insurance, Vitruvio will provide retail agencies, managing general agencies (MGAs), and agency networks with a people-first, technology-supported alternative to generic bookkeeping and offshore BPOs. Whether augmenting or freeing up in-house accounting staff, Vitruvio’s services are priced to compete with other third-party solutions and offer a level of insurance specificity unmatched by generalists.

“Insurance agencies deserve a financial partner who already knows their world,” said Crystal Temple-Frawley, founder and head of operations of Vitruvio. “I’ve spent my career watching agency owners lose their best producers over inaccurate commission payouts and risk their reputations on mismanaged trust accounts. We built Vitruvio to be the specialized financial engine helping ensure an agency’s money actually goes where it needs to go, allowing owners to focus on selling instead of chasing carrier statements.”

The insurance industry has long been underserved by generic accounting solutions. Many traditional CPA firms and bookkeeping services lack relevant insurance expertise, leading to frequently misclassified fiduciary funds and bank deposits that can’t be reconciled against insurance company statements before paying producers.

Vitruvio closes this gap by mastering the intersection of carrier portals, agency management systems, and trust account compliance. System-agnostic by design, Vitruvio works across leading platforms, including Epic, HawkSoft, and EZLynx, to deliver the fiduciary precision and financial clarity agencies need to grow with confidence.

As Vitruvio scales in the U.S. insurance market, new clients can benefit immediately from access to hands-on financial management, including commission reconciliation, trust account compliance, and insurance-specific revenue recognition.

About Vitruvio

Vitruvio is a people-first, technology-supported bookkeeping and financial operations firm built exclusively for the insurance industry. Backed by DESCOvery, the D. E. Shaw group’s venture studio, Vitruvio serves retail agencies, MGAs, and networks across the United States with commission reconciliation, fiduciary compliance, and financial reporting delivered by a U.S.-based team of insurance finance specialists. Learn more at myvitruvio.com.