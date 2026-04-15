Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign



VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto trading platform Zoomex today officially announced the launch of ZoomexStocks , enabling users to trade global equity assets directly using USDT—without the need for a traditional brokerage account.

At launch, 12 major U.S. equity-related assets are available, covering leading tech stocks, core indices, and crypto-related equities, including Apple, Tesla, and NVIDIA. Users can start trading with as little as 5 USDT.

To celebrate the launch, Zoomex is introducing a limited-time trading fee rebate campaign, offering up to 100 USDT in rebates to further lower the barrier to entry.

Breaking Traditional Barriers: A Stock Trading Experience Designed for Crypto Users

ZoomexStocks introduces a new way to access equity markets—distinct from traditional brokerage systems—allowing users to manage both crypto and stock exposure within a single account:

• No brokerage account required — trade directly with an existing Zoomex account

• No fiat deposits needed — supports USDT / USDC trading

• Simplified workflow — no platform switching or cross-border transfers

This product is purpose-built for crypto-native users, enabling frictionless access to global markets.

Three Core Asset Categories

The initial launch includes three categories to support diverse trading strategies:

Tech Stocks

Apple (AAPLx), Tesla (TSLAx), Alphabet (GOOGLx), NVIDIA (NVDAx), Meta (METAx), Amazon (AMZNx)

Index Assets

Nasdaq (QQQx), S&P 500 (SPYx)

Crypto-Related Stocks

MicroStrategy (MSTRx), Robinhood (HOODx), Circle (CRCLx), Coinbase (COINx)

With a unified account, users can seamlessly manage cross-asset allocation and strategy execution within a single platform.

Transparent Pricing & Liquidity Design

ZoomexStocks uses a price-mirroring mechanism based on real market data, referencing major exchanges such as Nasdaq and NYSE:

• Real-time price synchronization to minimize deviation

• Profit and loss calculated based on price movements

• Buy and sell anytime for enhanced liquidity

Note: ZoomexStocks provides exposure to the price performance of underlying assets and does not represent direct ownership of equities.

24/7 Trading: Beyond Traditional Market Hours

Unlike traditional stock markets, ZoomexStocks supports 24/7 trading, allowing users to:

• Position ahead of weekends

• React instantly to macro or industry news

• Dynamically hedge between crypto and equity assets

This model offers greater flexibility and aligns with the always-on nature of crypto markets.

Limited-Time Trading Fee Rebate Campaign

To encourage users to explore the new product, Zoomex is launching a promotional campaign:

• 100% rebate on stock token trading fees during the campaign

• Maximum rebate per user: 100 USDT

• Total prize pool: 50,000 USDT

• Rewards distributed within 7 working days after the campaign ends

Users must register for the campaign to qualify.

Join now:

https://www.zoomex.com/en/alpha

A Zoomex product lead commented:

“ZoomexStocks is not about replicating traditional brokerages—it’s about offering crypto users a more intuitive way to access global assets.”

“By lowering barriers and simplifying the process, we aim to enable users to manage multi-asset portfolios within a single platform.”

For more information about Zoomex US stock-related assets, please visit

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of “Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.



Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex’s commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.



For more info: ZOOMEX Website | X | Telegram | Discord

Contact Details:

catherine.shi@zoomex.com

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