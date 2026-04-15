Prosafe SE: Resignation of Board Member

15 April 2026 – Jean-Baptiste de Boissieu has notified the Chair of the Board of Directors that he resigns as board member due to other commitments. De Boissieu has been a member of the Board of Directors since August 2025. His resignation has been accepted and is effective 30 April 2026.

Carey Lowe, the Chair of Prosafe, would like to thank de Boissieu for his valuable contributions to Prosafe during his time on the Board.

For further information, please contact:

Carey Lowe, Chair of the Board of Directors, carey.lowe@prosafe.com

Reese McNeel, CEO, +47 415 08 186

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

