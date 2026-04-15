1 Day Virtual GDPR Masterclass: Data Processing, Data Sharing and Managing Data Breaches

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR Masterclass: Data Processing, Data Sharing and Managing Data Breaches (May 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cut through the complexity of data protection law and gain the practical skills to protect your business. Data protection law goes far beyond GDPR, with overlapping regulations that, if misunderstood, can lead to fines, reputational damage, or operational disruption.

Led by expert Mark Weston, this intensive training course turns legal complexity into practical guidance. You'll gain clarity on critical distinctions - like data processing versus data sharing - and understand controller, processor and joint controller responsibilities. Real-world examples and case studies show how regulatory decisions shape best practice across sectors.

The training course also covers data breach management, including response strategies, reporting obligations and risk mitigation under multiple regulatory frameworks.

There will also be time during the course for you to ask your questions to the trainer ensuring your specific challenges are addressed. Walk away with actionable knowledge, confidence in compliance decisions, and practical tools to protect your business in today's complex data environment.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed specifically for:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Data protection officers

Compliance managers

Information governance managers and privacy officers

Risk managers

Legal advisers

IT and data management professionals

Board members and business owners

Plus, anyone who uses or possesses personal data.

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions of controller, processor and joint controller and where the lines blur

Controller obligations, processor obligations and splitting controller obligations between joint controllers

Application of controller to processor clauses and commercial considerations

Managing data breaches: outline of applicable laws

Understanding the different data breach types

Territorial issues to consider

Reporting requirements under the different applicable laws

CPD Hours: 3



Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqi7lu

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