Residential Sales Stabilize in 2026’s First Quarter But Prices Remain Under Pressure

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the province of Quebec, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

During the first quarter of 2026, 23,354 residential sales were completed by Quebec real estate brokers, representing a 2 per cent decrease compared to the 23,910 transactions recorded during the same period in 2025.

“The Quebec real estate market is entering a stabilization phase, yet without any real easing of pressure. While activity is slowing slightly, demand remains strong, driven by relatively favourable economic conditions, including stable interest rates and a resilient job market,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“Buyers must, however, continue to contend with financing conditions that remain restrictive. That said, they do have greater flexibility than elsewhere in the country, particularly when compared to the Ontario and British Columbia markets, which are currently experiencing more pronounced adjustments, with signs of a price correction and an increased pressure on the repayment capacity of some households.”

According to Mr. Brant, the Quebec market is gradually rebalancing, but conditions continue to favour sellers. “What comes next will largely depend on the evolution of interest rates and household confidence, especially as the international geopolitical context raises the risk of higher inflation in Canada,” he adds.

2026 First Quarter Highlights

Sales

Residential transactions declined by 2 per cent compared to the same period last year, marking a second consecutive quarter of decreasing sales.

With 23,354 sales recorded, activity remains just slightly below the 10-year average of 23,500 transactions, reflecting a market that continues to show solid resilience.

By geographic market, only the metropolitan areas of Saguenay (+14 per cent) and Sherbrooke (+6 per cent) posted gains. The agglomerations of Shawinigan, Rimouski, Mont-Tremblant, Thetford Mines, Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, and Val-d’Or also stood out, with sales increases exceeding 15 per cent.





Listings

The number of listed residential properties grew by 6 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2025, reaching 36,142 active listings on the Centris system. Despite this rise, inventory remains well below its 10-year historical average across all regions of Quebec.

All property categories posted increases, with a more significant rise for condominiums (+16 per cent) than for single-family homes (+2 per cent) and plexes (+2 per cent).

The first-quarter increase in active listings brings an end to four consecutive quarters of declining inventory.

However, the shortage of properties intensified in the metropolitan areas of Quebec City (-4 per cent) and Sherbrooke (-9 per cent) compared to the 2025 first quarter. In contrast, supply grew, notably in the CMAs of Gatineau (+18 per cent), Montreal (+10 per cent), and Drummondville (+10 per cent).

Unlike previous quarters, most urban centres and agglomerations saw increases in supply. The most notable gains were in Victoriaville (+14 per cent), Saint-Sauveur (+13 per cent), Sorel-Tracy (+13 per cent), Thetford Mines (+11 per cent), and Joliette (+10 per cent). Conversely, active listings declined in Rouyn-Noranda, Rivière-du-Loup, Granby, Mont-Tremblant, Saint-Hyacinthe, and Shawinigan.





Market conditions

In some areas, market conditions eased slightly over the winter, a positive development for buyers after several years of tight conditions.

In the single-family segment, nearly all markets across the province remained in sellers’ territory in the first quarter. An easing of market conditions appears to be more advanced in Sorel-Tracy, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Saint-Sauveur, Sainte-Adèle, and the Gatineau CMA.

In the condominium segment, supply has been increasing for a longer period, which has helped ease the pressure during negotiations. Although sellers still hold the advantage in most markets, months of inventory have risen in the Gatineau, Montreal, and Trois-Rivières CMAs.

Finally, the plex market remained particularly active in the first quarter of 2026, maintaining market conditions clearly in favour of sellers.





Median Prices

Although still significant, increases in median prices are less dramatic than those observed in recent quarters across the province.

Across Quebec, the median price of single-family homes reached $511,850, up 6 per cent from the previous year. Condominium prices stood at $400,000, marking a 3 per cent increase. For plexes, half of all transactions exceeded $675,000, representing an 8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

In the single-family segment, the strongest median price growth was recorded in Mont-Tremblant (+22 per cent), Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts (+17 per cent), Victoriaville (+13 per cent), Shawinigan (+11 per cent), and the Quebec City CMA (+10 per cent) The only decline was observed in the Gatineau CMA, where the median price edged down by 1 per cent.

Median condominium prices saw the most notable increases in the Saguenay (+12 per cent), Sherbrooke (+11 per cent), Trois-Rivières and Quebec City (+9 per cent) CMAs, while remaining relatively stable elsewhere in Quebec.

Plex prices experienced particularly strong growth, notably in the Trois-Rivières (+27 per cent) and Saguenay (+24 per cent) CMAs.





Average Days on Market

The real estate market remained very active during the quarter, resulting in consistently short selling times.

Province-wide, a single-family home sold in an average of 45 days (-12 days), a plex in 51 days

(-24 days), and a condominium in 52 days (-4 days).





Regional Highlights

Montreal CMA

During the quarter, 11,333 residential sales were recorded, representing a 4 per cent decrease compared with winter 2025. By property type, plexes stood out with a 3 per cent increase in sales, while transactions of single-family homes (-3 per cent) and condominiums (-6 per cent) declined.

On the supply side, 18,294 residential properties were listed on the market across the CMA, up by 10 per cent. The increase in listings was seen across all categories, but was particularly strong for condominiums (+19 per cent).

Market conditions remained generally stable and continued to favour sellers in the Montreal CMA, especially in the single-family and plex segments.

In this seller-favourable environment, prices continued to rise in the first quarter. Half of all single-family homes sold for more than $640,000, representing a 7 per cent increase from the previous year.

As conditions have eased slightly, the median price of condominiums posted moderate growth of 1 per cent, reaching $425,000.

The plex segment also experienced sustained gains, with the median price increasing by 8 per cent and half of small income properties selling for more than $865,000.

Finally, selling times continued to decline, reflecting a still-active market: single-family homes sold in an average of 38 days (-10 days), condominiums in 54 days (-3 days), and plexes in 53 days

(-18 days).





Quebec City CMA

The first quarter recorded a total of 2,673 residential sales, a slight decrease of 1 per cent compared to the same period in 2025. Despite this modest decline, activity remained very strong relative to historical benchmarks. By property category, volumes changed little: plex sales increased slightly (+1 per cent), condominium sales remained stable, and single-family home transactions declined marginally (-1 per cent).

The shortage of properties for sale intensified for another consecutive quarter during the winter. With only 1,903 active listings (-4 per cent), available supply remains extremely limited, sitting 64 per cent below the 10-year historical average.

This decline in active listings has kept market conditions firmly in sellers’ territory, perpetuating intense competition among buyers.

In this context of persistent scarcity, median prices continued their strong upward trend during the winter. The median price of single-family homes jumped by 10 per cent to reach $477,000, condominiums increased by 9 per cent to $331,000, and plexes rose by 7 per cent to $543,000. Overbidding remained widespread, affecting 42 per cent of transactions.

This highly competitive market also resulted in exceptionally short selling times. On average, a single-family home sold in 23 days (-12 days), a condominium in 27 days (-15 days), and a plex in 33 days (-19 days).





Gatineau CMA

A total of 936 residential properties were sold during the first quarter in the Gatineau CMA, representing a 10 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year. This marks a second consecutive quarter of declining transactional activity.

The supply of properties continued to rise for a third straight quarter. The 1,394 properties listed on the Centris system represent a significant increase of 18 per cent compared to the number of listings recorded during the same period in 2025.

The combination of slowing sales and rising listings has helped ease market conditions. Although the number of months of inventory increased for both single-family homes and condominiums, the market still remains in favour of sellers.

The market slowdown has also been reflected in prices. The median price of single-family homes declined by 1 per cent, while it remained stable for plexes. Condominium median values, for their part, increased by 1 per cent.

Despite more balanced conditions, houses and plexes sold more quickly this winter, with an average of 38 days (-7 days) for single-family homes and 34 days for plexes (-37 days). Condominiums stayed on the market slightly longer, averaging 54 days (+6 days).





Sherbrooke CMA

From January to March, 616 residential sales were completed in the Sherbrooke area, up 6 per cent from the previous year. This marks a ninth consecutive quarter of increasing transactional activity.

At the same time, the number of active listings declined by 9 per cent over the winter, reaching 707 residential properties on the Centris system and marking the third consecutive quarterly decrease. Supply therefore remains very limited, showing a 37 per cent shortfall when compared to the

10-year historical average.

10-year historical average. In this context of scarcity, sellers have maintained the upper hand. The increase in sales, combined with a drop in available properties, has kept market conditions highly competitive, particularly for single-family homes.

These conditions have supported year-over-year median price growth, with increases of 6 per cent for single-family homes, 10 per cent for plexes, and 11 per cent for condominiums. The time required to sell a property remained short, averaging 37 days for a single-family home, 79 days for a condominium, and 50 days for a plex.





Saguenay CMA

Over the past three months, 375 residential sales were completed by real estate brokers in the Saguenay area, representing a 14 per cent increase. This marked a fourth consecutive quarter of growth.

With 383 residential properties for sale, supply edged up slightly, putting an end to seven consecutive quarters of decline. Although modest, this increase in active listings comes in the context of a significant shortage, with supply remaining 61 per cent below its 10-year historical average.

The strong momentum in the area continues to give sellers a significant advantage, which further intensified this winter alongside sustained sales growth.

In line with market conditions, median prices rose substantially, increasing by 9 per cent for single-family homes and 24 per cent for plexes. Properties sold very quickly, averaging 21 days for condominiums (-63 days), 31 days for single-family homes (+20 days), and 40 days for plexes

(-56 days).





Trois-Rivières CMA

Transaction activity declined in the first quarter in the Trois-Rivières CMA, with 375 residential sales recorded, down 6 per cent from the previous year. This decrease follows two consecutive quarters of higher sales.

Despite a 7 per cent increase in active listings, which reached 338 properties, the area continues to face a significant shortage of properties for sale. Inventory remains 41 per cent below its historical average.

In this context, market conditions remained very tight, with available properties selling in under three months. This strong competitive pressure supported an acceleration in prices, with the median price increasing by 6 per cent for single-family homes, 9 per cent for condominiums, and 27 per cent for plexes.

Properties sold quickly over the winter. On average, it took 27 days for a single-family home to sell (-9 days), 45 days for a condominium (+8 days), and 38 days for a plex (-4 days).





Drummondville CMA

In the Drummondville CMA, 254 residential transactions were completed in the first quarter, representing a 4 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2025. This marked the second consecutive decline.

However, the supply of properties for sale showed signs of recovery, with active listings up 10 per cent from the previous year, mainly driven by the plex segment. This gain puts an end to four consecutive quarters of declining listings.

Despite this partial rebalancing, market conditions remained favourable to sellers, putting upward pressure on prices. The median price of single-family homes rose by 8 per cent, while that of plexes increased by 14 per cent.

Finally, properties sold very quickly, as the average number of days on market dropped over the winter. It took an average of 41 days to sell a single-family home (-31 days) and 39 days for a small income property (-64 days).





First Quarter 2026 Data

Please consult the Barometer—Residential Market to view Q1 2026 data.

Additional information:

Detailed and cumulative monthly statistics for the province and regions.

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also a major player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@qpareb.ca

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.