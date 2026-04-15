Wexller Introduces Digital Platform for Fixed Deposit Savings Across Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wexller , a Berlin-based financial platform specializing in fixed deposits (Festgeld), has launched a new service that allows savers to compare and open fixed-term deposit accounts with multiple European banks.

The platform connects users with over 35 partner banks and offers fixed deposit products with terms ranging from three months to ten years. Interest rates currently reach up to 5 percent per annum, depending on the chosen term and bank. All deposits are covered by the European Union’s Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

Tom Roth, founder of Wexller, stated: “Many individuals and self-employed professionals are looking for straightforward and secure options to manage their savings in the current interest rate environment. Wexller was developed to simplify access to fixed deposit products while maintaining full transparency and regulatory protection.”

The service enables users to view and compare available fixed deposit offers in one place. Once a suitable product is selected, the account is opened directly with the partner bank. Wexller does not charge customers any fees for using the platform, receiving compensation instead from its banking partners.

In addition to fixed deposits, the platform also provides access to call money accounts and basic wealth management tools. The interface includes a calculator that helps users estimate potential returns based on different investment amounts and terms.

Wexller operates with a focus on security and regulatory compliance. All deposits benefit from the statutory protection provided by national deposit guarantee schemes within the EU. The launch comes at a time when many European savers are seeking predictable returns amid ongoing economic uncertainty and changing interest rate policies.

Further information about the platform and current fixed deposit rates is available at https://wexller.com .

About Wexller

Wexller is a digital platform based in Berlin that helps individuals and businesses across Europe access fixed deposit products offered by established European banks. The company focuses on transparency, security, and ease of use in savings products.

Contact

Gretel Schmitt

gretel.schmitt@wexller.com