Improve Your Public Speaking Skills and Become a Better Presenter: 1 Day Virtual Workshop

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Improve Your Public Speaking Skills and Become a Better Presenter " training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Public speaking can be one of the most challenging and daunting prospects for business leaders and managers. The mere thought of presenting at client meetings, team briefings, project presentations, and external conferences can fill people with fear. Get it right and your audience are uplifted and motivated, with the key take-away messages clearly delivered. Get it wrong and they leave deflated and confused. So much pressure!

In this fun and interactive workshop, we will discuss some of the common challenges and fears, plus encourage delegates to share any specific areas they want to improve or learn how to manage.

We will also introduce and explore the three key components of a successful presentation which are Content, Delivery and Connection (with the audience).

This will include looking at strategies and techniques that professional presenters, speakers, politicians & even comedians use to prepare and deliver speeches and presentations.

We will also show a wide range of video clips that demonstrate some of the key elements such as how your vocal changes, body movements, and facial expressions can help engage audiences and build momentum through the presentation.

Who Should Attend:

Are apprehensive about speaking and presenting in a workplace environment

Present regularly and want to continue to improve their skills

Speak regularly in meetings or presentations but have never really given much thought and content preparation and/or delivery

Are preparing to deliver a specific presentation or speech and want some advice

Want to learn some new skills and techniques that may help their future career

Speakers

David Bryon

Dr David Bryon has an extensive business background that includes senior roles within aviation, leisure and hospitality, and event management. For the past decade, he has built a media profile that includes business keynote presentations, after dinner speeches, TV and radio media commentary, and stand-up comedy. He also delivers workshops on speaking and presenting techniques to businesses and staff, including at CEO and director level. He has a degree and PhD from the University of Liverpool.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vagf1p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

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