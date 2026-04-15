Effective Communication & Negotiation in Technology Transfers Training Course

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Communication & Negotiation in Technology Transfers (May 18, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technology transfer has two key facets: the science involved in the technology transfer and the ability to create a working relationship with our partners.

The former is normally the one which is mostly taken into consideration, whereas the latter is mostly taken for granted or ignored. However, many stakeholders from various backgrounds are involved in a tech transfer. Moreover, In the current pharmaceutical landscape, cross-cultural communication is almost a daily reality. As a consequence, gaining trust should never be an after thought.

Who Should Attend:

Any function involved in a pharmaceutical technology transfer will benefit from this exciting and interesting course.

Speakers

Laura Buttafoco

Laura's areas of expertise include CMC strategy, technology transfer, process scale-up, validation, program management, GMP compliance and risk management.

Laura has spent nearly 20 years in the industry where she has contributed to both small and large molecule projects. Acting as the main point of technical contact, as well as project/program manager, she has been responsible for completion of technology transfer and exhibit batches production in cooperation with various CMOs in EU, India and China.

Currently she operates as independent consultant for Protea, her own company (www.protea.services). In this role, she has worked on a variety of therapeutics and she has a proven track record of successfully closed large Capex assignments on behalf of medium as well as large and well-established pharmaceutical companies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebuli1

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