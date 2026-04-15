EDYE marks 7 years of nurturing early childhood development and bringing families together

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BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic Information and Telecommunication Network, Inc. (HITN), a U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the Hispanic community through innovative technology and programming, marks this April the seventh anniversary of Edye — the only premium content platform for preschoolers designed specifically for Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.

Seven years in, Edye stands as a singular reference for families in the United States and Latin America seeking meaningful, safe, and joy-filled stories. In a media landscape defined by fragmented content and instant gratification, Edye reaffirms its commitment to offering a protected environment where children can grow, imagine, and learn through experiences shared with their families.

"After seven years, we continue to believe that good stories, memorable characters, and shared imagination are the best way to accompany children's development," said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Vice President of Content at HITN. "Our mission is simple: to offer families a space of trust, where every minute on screen is meaningful — an opportunity for connection, play, and joy at home."

Since its launch, Edye has established itself as a preschool content ecosystem where series are developed with the guidance of child development experts and curated with intention: a commitment to safe spaces, high production standards, and solid pedagogy. This approach sets the platform apart by prioritizing whole stories over isolated clips, editorial criteria over algorithmic curation, and content that aligns with children's emotional and social development.

For its seventh anniversary, Edye expands its offering with the recent addition of series including Las canciones de Plim Plim featuring easy to-remember songs and melodies that convey values and encourage positive habits, Vera and the Rainbow Kingdom, an animated series that invites preschoolers to solve problems through creativity in a colorful, fantastical world; and Unicorn Academy, a vibrant production that weaves together magic, friendship, and everyday learning.

Alongside these new shows, beloved classics that have accompanied multiple generations of families remain at the heart of Edye's library: Paw Patrol Pup Tales, Care Bears, The Smurfs, and Pocoyo continue to serve as cornerstones of quality preschool entertainment. The platform also offers original and exclusive content — including Respira and Cómo se dice, both starring Edye himself — inviting children to explore emotions, language, and connection through warm, interactive experiences.

"Children today navigate an endless sea of content, but what they're looking for has never changed: characters to love, stories that make them laugh, and worlds where their imagination can run free," said Vogt-Lowell. "That's what drives our work at Edye — to go beyond co-viewing and create experiences families can share, because playing together is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen the bond between parents, caregivers, and their little ones."

Over the past seven years, Edye has earned the trust of parents seeking a reliable alternative to the noise of open platforms: carefully curated programming, characters that children can build lasting bonds with over time, and content that nurtures empathy, curiosity, resilience, and joy. As it marks this milestone, the platform reaffirms its purpose — to continue growing as a trusted space for early childhood, where every story matters and every shared experience contributes to children's integral development.

About Edye:

Edye is an ecosystem of premium content for preschool-aged children, including an SVOD platform, a linear Pay TV channel, branded blocks for broadcast television, and a hub for various digital games and activities. Edye offers fun and safe content curated by early childhood development experts. With one of the largest libraries of world-renowned preschool series including characters beloved by children, as well as games, activities, e-books, and guides to help parents learn about the value and benefits of content, EDYE is currently available on all major digital platforms and devices and through pay TV, Internet, and mobile operators in the United States and Latin America.

For more information:

Webpage: edye.com

Google Play: EDYE

Apple Store: edye

LinkedIn: @edye

Instagram: @edyeapp

Facebook: @edyetv

YouTube: @edyetv

About HITN-TV

HITN-TV is the leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 35 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV , DIRECTV NOW , AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now , DISH Network , Verizon FiOS TV , Comcast Xfinity , Charter Spectrum , Mediacom , CenturyLink Prism , and Altice , Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico) . Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription.

For more information:

Corporate Webpage: HITN .org

TV Webpage: hitn .tv

LinkedIn: @ HITN

Facebook: @ HITNtv

X: @ hitn

Instagram: @ HITNtv

YouTube: @ HITNTelevision

Press Contact:

Virginia Ariemma

prensa@edye.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ee99a62-ae28-4de4-8ff6-b408f4569db3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/197f82c5-3a84-4bda-81f4-f000ad30ecb2