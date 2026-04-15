Additional Risk Minimization Measures (aRMMs) and Their Effectiveness for Patients Course: Regulatory Frameworks, Effective Strategy Design, and Impact Evaluation on Patient Safety and Outcomes

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additional Risk Minimization Measures (aRMMs) and Their Effectiveness (June 16, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course delves into the world of additional Risk Minimisation Measures (aRMMs), providing a thorough understanding of their development, implementation and assessment.

Participants will explore the regulatory framework surrounding aRMMs, learn how to design effective risk minimisation strategies and evaluate their impact on patient safety and healthcare outcomes. This course combines theoretical knowledge with practical insights, enabling attendees to enhance their skills in managing and monitoring aRMMs in their organisations.

Who Should Attend:

Pharmacovigilance specialists

Drug Safety Officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Clinical research associates

Medical affairs personnel

Risk management professionals

Healthcare Quality Assurance specialists

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to aRMMs

Understanding global regulatory guidelines for aRMMs

Principles of designing risk minimization strategies

Practical approaches to implementing aRMMs

Methods for monitoring and assessing the impact of aRMMs

CPD Hours: 3

Speakers

Graeme Ladds

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He began his career in 1989 at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, before going on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

He later founded his consultancy and specialist CRO, PharSafer Associates Ltd, where he has supported companies in establishing pharmacovigilance systems, conducting audits across Europe and the USA, developing SOPs, acting as a QP, and supporting regulatory inspections.

Since 1994, Graeme has also been involved in the monitoring of medical devices, including drug-device combinations, structural devices and electrical medical devices. His experience spans clinical trials and global device vigilance, alongside pharmacovigilance activities across both clinical development and post-marketing phases.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fx6ze8

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