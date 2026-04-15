Animal Health Market Intelligence Report 2026-2034 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Bayer, Elanco, Merck, Merial, Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Heska and More

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Health Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Animal Type, Product Type, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global animal health market, valued at USD 40.1 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 51.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.73% from 2026 to 2034. North America held a dominant market share of 44.9% in 2025, driven by an increasing number of pet owners seeking high-quality veterinary care and advanced technologies.

Key market drivers include heightened awareness of zoonotic diseases and technological advancements in vaccines, diagnostics, and antimicrobial therapies. Governments and public health campaigns emphasize preventive measures to control zoonotic infections. The livestock industry is enhancing biosecurity for food safety, while pharmaceutical companies focus on innovative treatments.

In the U.S., the demand for canine dermatology treatments is rising due to pet adoption and awareness of skin disorders. Companies are developing targeted therapies, exemplified by Elanco's launch of ZenreliaT (ilunocitinib tablets) in 2024, for canine skin disease management. Veterinary dermatologists are adopting precision medicine approaches, supported by the expansion of telemedicine and advanced diagnostics, driving market growth.

Market Trends:

Preventive Healthcare: The industry is shifting towards preventive healthcare practices for pets and livestock, driven by early detection and management to enhance animal well-being. India's ?525 crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Schemes, and Mexico's Guidelines for Disease Prevention and Control, reflect this trend.

The industry is shifting towards preventive healthcare practices for pets and livestock, driven by early detection and management to enhance animal well-being. India's ?525 crore Livestock Health and Disease Control Schemes, and Mexico's Guidelines for Disease Prevention and Control, reflect this trend. Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals: Rapid advancements in this sector are transforming disease diagnosis and treatment. QBiotics' STELFONTA for canine tumors shows innovation in small-molecule therapies. Biotechnology aids in developing gene editing and diagnostic imaging technologies for comprehensive veterinary care.

Rapid advancements in this sector are transforming disease diagnosis and treatment. QBiotics' STELFONTA for canine tumors shows innovation in small-molecule therapies. Biotechnology aids in developing gene editing and diagnostic imaging technologies for comprehensive veterinary care. Pet Humanization and Specialty Care: Pets as family members are increasing the demand for premium pet care products. Activity tracking collars and specialized nutrition products are popular among pet owners, reinforcing the trend of personalized and high-quality pet care.

Market Segmentation:

Animal Type: The commercial segment focuses on livestock health to meet demand for animal-derived products, enhancing productivity and profitability through preventive healthcare and collaboration with veterinary professionals.

The commercial segment focuses on livestock health to meet demand for animal-derived products, enhancing productivity and profitability through preventive healthcare and collaboration with veterinary professionals. Product Type: Pharmaceuticals hold a 57.0% market share, driven by innovative drug development and advanced diagnostic tools improving disease prevention and management.

Regional Insights:

North America: Leading with 44.9% market share, driven by pet ownership, livestock industry growth, and governmental support promoting animal welfare and biosecurity.

Leading with 44.9% market share, driven by pet ownership, livestock industry growth, and governmental support promoting animal welfare and biosecurity. Asia Pacific: Rapid growth fueled by rising meat consumption, zoonotic disease awareness, and government investments in advanced diagnostics and treatments.

Rapid growth fueled by rising meat consumption, zoonotic disease awareness, and government investments in advanced diagnostics and treatments. Europe: Influenced by demand for high-quality animal products and strict regulatory standards, emphasizing sustainable farming and animal welfare.

Influenced by demand for high-quality animal products and strict regulatory standards, emphasizing sustainable farming and animal welfare. Latin America: Growth driven by expanding livestock sectors and urban pet ownership, enhancing demand for veterinary care and health products.

Growth driven by expanding livestock sectors and urban pet ownership, enhancing demand for veterinary care and health products. Middle East and Africa: Demand for livestock products and zoonotic disease control are key drivers, highlighting the need for veterinary investments and solutions.

Top Industry Players:

Leading companies such as Bayer, Elanco, Merck, and Zoetis are innovating in veterinary drugs, diagnostics, and telemedicine. Merck's acquisition of Elanco's aqua business exemplifies strategic expansion in the animal health sector, ensuring the production of essential veterinary products and services.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the size of the animal health market? What is the future outlook of the animal health market? What are the primary drivers of the animal health market? Which region holds the largest market share? Who are the leading companies in the global animal health market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $51.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Bayer

Elanco

Merck

Merial

Zoetis Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Heska

Neogen

Novartis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetoquinol

Virbac

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yh56u3

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