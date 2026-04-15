Pierre Vs The World Releases AI-Assisted Short Film Depicting a Fictional Brainstorm Inspired by Advertising History

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pierre Vs The World has announced the release of “You Don’t Own Me”, an 8-minute, 26-second AI-assisted short film that explores the evolution of advertising creativity through a conceptual narrative inspired by major figures from the industry’s mid-to-late 20th century development.





AI-reimagined advertising legends featured in "You Don’t Own Me."

The project draws inspiration from advertising figures associated with the 1940s, 1960s, and 1980s Madison Avenue era, including Bill Bernbach (DDB), David Ogilvy (Ogilvy & Mather), Lawrence Wells (Wells Rich Greene), and Jay Chiat (Chiat/Day, now TBWA), whose work contributed to shaping modern advertising principles and brand storytelling approaches.

Honoring the foundational principles of the Madison Avenue era.

Rather than presenting a literal reconstruction, the film uses a fictionalized creative framework in which historical advertising influences are referenced within a contemporary brainstorming-style narrative. The project is positioned as a conceptual exploration of how creative thinking and storytelling traditions evolve across generations.

A conceptual look at creative brainstorming across generations.

The work highlights the ongoing relevance of foundational advertising principles such as emotional resonance, narrative clarity, and strategic creativity, while situating them within the context of modern AI-assisted content creation.

According to Pierre Vs The World, the project responds to the growing influence of algorithm-driven content production and generative AI technologies in the creative industry. It aims to re-examine the role of human intent and narrative depth in shaping meaningful communication.

“This project explores how creativity evolves when traditional storytelling principles intersect with modern AI tools,” said Pierre Vs The World. “Our focus is on emotional storytelling and conceptual depth rather than automated content generation.”

The song “You Don’t Own Me” appears as a recurring theme throughout the film, reflecting the idea that while many well-known advertising figures eventually sold the companies they built, their creative spirit and influence remained intact. This concept ultimately inspired Pierre Vs The World in shaping its own creative direction and founding vision.

The project also marks an early step in the development of an AI-assisted creative practice based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, focused on conceptual storytelling, brand narrative exploration, and cross-disciplinary creative work.

To learn more about the project, visit Pierre Vs The World at https://pierrevstheworld.com/

Blending traditional narrative depth with modern AI tools.

About Pierre Vs The World

Pierre Vs The World is a creative practice led by a multidisciplinary professional with over 20 years of experience in advertising, branding, storytelling, and design across international markets including Montreal, New York, Singapore, and Vietnam. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, the practice focuses on AI-assisted storytelling, branding, and conceptual content development for global clients and projects.

Media Contact:

Pierre Vs The World

Founder, Managing Partner, AI Creative Director

+ 84 785737132

hello@pierrevstheworld.com

https://pierrevstheworld.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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