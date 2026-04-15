London Startup AiGency Global Launches “AI Employees” for Sales, Marketing and Operations

London, United Kingdom, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiGency Global, a London-based artificial intelligence company, yesterday announced the launch of its AI employees designed to perform real operational roles across sales, marketing, customer service, operations and human resources.

AIgency Global launches a new approach to deploying AI employees into operational business roles to increase execution capacity across sales, marketing, customer service and operations.

AiGency Global enables organisations to integrate AI workers directly into existing systems and workflows, allowing companies to increase execution capacity, automate operational processes and scale business activity without proportionally increasing headcount.

Unlike traditional AI tools that operate as standalone assistants, AiGency Global focuses on deploying AI employees capable of performing defined operational tasks inside the everyday systems businesses already use.

The result is a new category of operational AI workers designed to support teams across multiple departments.

The launch positions AiGency Global as part of a growing wave of companies developing operational AI designed to perform real work inside businesses and create measurable operational impact.

Industry analysts estimate that generative AI could automate or augment up to 30% of routine business tasks over the next decade, increasing demand for systems capable of performing operational roles inside organisations.

AI Employees Designed for Real Business Roles

AiGency Global enables businesses to deploy AI employees that operate inside real business workflows, performing tasks across departments including:

By embedding AI workers directly into operational environments, businesses can scale execution capacity while allowing human teams to focus on strategy, creativity and higher-value decision making.

“As companies adopt AI, the real opportunity is not simply using tools but deploying AI workers directly into operational workflows,” said Ben Gal, CEO of AiGency Global.

“AI employees allow organisations to scale execution without scaling headcount. Our goal is to help companies move from experimenting with AI to actually integrating it into the work that drives their business.”

Bridging the Gap Between AI Tools and Real Operations

Businesses across industries are experimenting with artificial intelligence to increase productivity and reduce operational bottlenecks. However, many organisations struggle to translate AI experimentation into measurable operational impact.

AiGency Global’s approach focuses on solving that challenge by deploying AI employees that can operate within real company systems and workflows, rather than simply providing isolated AI tools.

This model allows organisations to increase operational output without significantly increasing team size, while also enabling teams to respond faster to growing workloads and evolving business demands.

The company believes AI employees represent the next phase of enterprise AI adoption, moving beyond experimentation toward AI integrated into everyday operational work.

Supporting the Future of Work

As automation and artificial intelligence continue to transform the workplace, companies are increasingly exploring new ways to combine human expertise with digital workers.

AiGency Global is designed to support this shift by enabling organisations to augment their teams with AI employees capable of performing structured operational tasks.

This approach allows businesses to:

By embedding AI workers into existing workflows, organisations can adapt more quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining lean and agile teams.

Availability

AiGency Global now offers AI employees that organisations can deploy into operational roles across sales, marketing, customer service, operations and HR.

More information about the launch and capabilities is available here: https://aigency.global/blog/aigency-global-launch-uk-ai-employees/

Organisations interested in deploying AI employees can request demonstrations and early access through the company website.

About AiGency Global

AiGency Global is an artificial intelligence company focused on helping organisations deploy AI employees into real operational roles across sales, marketing, customer service, operations and human resources.

AiGency Global enables businesses to increase execution capacity by integrating digital workers directly into existing systems and workflows, bridging the gap between AI experimentation and practical business deployment.

Media Contact:

Ben Gal

CEO, AiGency Global

press@aigency.global

https://aigency.global

Media Assets:

Product screenshots and additional information available upon request.

AiGency Global logo. The company develops AI employees designed to perform operational roles across sales, marketing, customer service, operations and HR.

Press Inquiries

Ben Gal

press@aigency.global

https://aigency.global

London, United Kingdom