Malbek Announces General Availability of BusinessIQ, the World's First Commercial Intelligence Platform

Princeton, NJ, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a market leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced the general availability of Malbek BusinessIQ, the world's first Commercial Intelligence Platform. BusinessIQ transforms static contract repositories into living intelligence surfacing hidden risks, undiscovered revenue, and strategic insights that C-suite leaders can act on in real time.

Traditional CLM systems were built for operational efficiency, tracking deadlines, routing approvals, and storing documents. BusinessIQ operates on a different plane entirely. Powered by Malbek's proprietary LIVEGraph℠ and Context Threading℠ technology, BusinessIQ discovers the 95% of commercial intelligence that conventional systems miss: conditional pricing tiers, inflation adjustment clauses, volume discount thresholds, rebate structures, and the cross-document relationships that determine true business exposure. The result is what Malbek calls "board-grade intelligence" answers reliable enough to stake major strategic decisions on.

"We are not just changing the copy on our website, we are fundamentally changing the composition of our category," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Malbek. "CLM was never supposed to be just a place to author and park contracts. With BusinessIQ, contracts become a living commercial asset creating deep commercial consciousness. For the first time, the C-suite and business leaders can query their entire contract universe and get immediate, verifiable answers about risk, revenue, and competitive position. That's a category shift, not a product update."

Early BusinessIQ adopters include Fortune Global 500 companies across Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology, and Manufacturing industries already realizing exponential financial impact from revenue discovery and protection, procurement optimization, and M&A due diligence. Intelligence of this magnitude doesn’t just improve operations; it changes how leadership teams command their commerce.

"BusinessIQ has been a game changer for how our customers run their commercial business," said Jaime Slocum, CCO (Chief Customer Officer) at Malbek. “They are discovering millions in opportunities they didn't know existed sitting in their contract repository. They are no longer flying blind on what their agreements actually say. They have intelligence now to act on."

BusinessIQ is accessed through Bek, Malbek’s unified AI assistant, which orchestrates CLM operations and BusinessIQ through a single conversational interface. Users can move seamlessly from managing contract workflows to querying commercial risk clusters — all in one experience. Bek’s Ensemble LLM architecture deploys specialized AI agents in a cross-validating chain configuration, including proprietary Malbek AI/ML models, and foundation models via AWS Bedrock and Azure, ensuring well-grounded and cited results. Enterprise-grade data isolation guarantees customer data is never used for model training.

To learn more about Malbek BusinessIQ and request a demo, visit www.malbek.io.

About Malbek

Malbek is a global, market-leading enterprise contract lifecycle management (CLM) provider and the creator of BusinessIQ, a Commercial Intelligence Platform built for the C-suite. By combining its proven CLM platform with BusinessIQ's proprietary LIVEGraph℠ and Context Threading℠ technology, Malbek transforms static contract repositories into living commercial intelligence — revealing hidden risks, uncovering millions in opportunities, and delivering the real-time insights that drive billion-dollar decisions. With a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating, organizations trust Malbek to replace outdated, rigid solutions with a modern platform that goes far beyond contract management. Learn more at www.malbek.io.

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