LiquidPiston Launches Reg CF Funding Round to Unlock up to $7M in U.S. Army Funding via SBIR CATALYST Award

Reg CF Investment Opportunity: LiquidPiston’s Reg CF funding round enables individual investors to participate in the company’s growth as a partner to the U.S. Army and Department of War.

LiquidPiston’s Reg CF funding round enables individual investors to participate in the company’s growth as a partner to the U.S. Army and Department of War. Up to 3-to-1 Capital Match: The Reg CF raise has the potential to be matched by up to $10.5 million in additional non-dilutive funding, including $3.5 million from a U.S. Army transition partner and $7 million from the U.S. Army SBIR CATALYST program. LiquidPiston must raise at least $3.5 million of new investor capital to maximize the matching funds; the company may raise up to $5 million as part of the Reg CF crowdfunding investment round.

The Reg CF raise has the potential to be matched by up to $10.5 million in additional non-dilutive funding, including $3.5 million from a U.S. Army transition partner and $7 million from the U.S. Army SBIR CATALYST program. LiquidPiston must raise at least $3.5 million of new investor capital to maximize the matching funds; the company may raise up to $5 million as part of the Reg CF crowdfunding investment round. Reason for Funding: The combined funding will support the technology maturation of LiquidPiston’s X-Engine™, a 10 kW genset platform, and adaptation of the 10 kW genset to a field-prototype Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) integrated with a representative mobile command-post vehicle.





BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidPiston, Inc. , a leading innovator in compact, efficient, heavy-fueled rotary combustion engine technologies and hybrid power systems, today announced the launch of a Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investment round. To date, LiquidPiston has raised approximately $50 million in equity crowdfunding and has won $65 million in contracts with the Department of War.

This new Reg CF funding round is tied to the U.S. Army’s August 2024 selection of LiquidPiston for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) CATALYST program.

This $3.5 million raised from financial investors, if followed by $3.5 million in funding from a Department of War transition partner, can unlock an additional $7 million in non-dilutive funding via the CATALYST program, for a total funding amount of $14 million. The deadline for LiquidPiston to raise the $3.5 million for the SBIR CATALYST match is 3Q2026.

“The U.S. Army has a clear need for smaller, lighter, and more efficient power solutions. The Catalyst award recognizes that LiquidPiston’s X-Engine and power-systems technology has the potential to provide dramatic improvements in power density and mobility for our warfighters on the move in contested logistics environments,” said Alec Shkolnik, co-founder and CEO of LiquidPiston. “Whether you are one of our nearly 20,000 investors, or if you are new to our mission, this is an exciting time to be a part of supporting the development of our next-generation power solutions for America’s fighting forces.”

By reimagining the thermodynamic cycle within an internal combustion engine, LiquidPiston’s High-Efficiency Hybrid Cycle delivers a more power-dense engine that is heavy-fuel and multi-fuel capable. LiquidPiston’s CATALYST project focuses on maturing the company’s XTS-210 Engine™ and 10 kw genset platform and modifying the genset to create a prototype Ultra-Compact Mobile Command Post APU to be demonstrated on a representative Army vehicle.

Investment Highlights

Maximum Funding Potential: $5M in Reg CF funding that may be complemented by an additional $3.5 million via a transition partner and $7 million via the Army SBIR CATALYST match.

$5M in Reg CF funding that may be complemented by an additional $3.5 million via a transition partner and $7 million via the Army SBIR CATALYST match. Strategic Objective: Accelerate the development of LiquidPiston’s ultra-compact, vehicle-based 10 kW portable electric generator platform, powered by the company’s basketball-sized 25 hp heavy-fuel-capable XTS-210 Engine.

Accelerate the development of LiquidPiston’s ultra-compact, vehicle-based 10 kW portable electric generator platform, powered by the company’s basketball-sized 25 hp heavy-fuel-capable XTS-210 Engine. Public Participation: The Reg CF structure allows accredited and non-accredited investors to participate in a high-growth, deep-tech company, typically reserved for venture capital firms.





LiquidPiston Milestones

$65 million in technology development contracts with U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force to-date.

113 patents demonstrating technology innovation.

$50+ million raised from nearly 20,000 investors.





How to Participate in the LiquidPiston Reg CF Funding Round

Investors interested in participating in the LiquidPiston Reg CF round can find full details, including offering documents and risk disclosures, at: invest.liquidpiston.com .

About LiquidPiston, Inc.

LiquidPiston, Inc., based in Bloomfield, Conn., is a leading developer of compact internal combustion engines and hybrid power solutions that scale efficiently and operate on fossil or renewable fuels. The company’s patented High Efficiency Hybrid Cycle™ and novel engine architecture support next-generation fuel-to-energy conversion for hybrid power systems used in unmanned aerial systems, mobile power generation, and APU applications.

Regulatory Disclaimer

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. Prospective investors should review all offering documents including the Form C and risk disclosures and other information about the offering available on the StartEngine platform. More information is available: https://invest.liquidpiston.com

Media Contact: Josh Inglis, josh@propllr.com

Investor Relations: invest@liquidpiston.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab89aa61-0525-475d-928c-c3471a8f5036