Silverline's Latest SEI²™ Report Maps the National Media Convergence of Energy and AI Infrastructure that will Drive Communications Strategy in 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a strategic communications firm specializing in energy and infrastructure, has released the latest edition of its Silverline Energy Insights Index™ (SEI²™). The new report, Powering AI: Bring Your Own Generation, analyzes nearly 650,000 articles published in 2025 and identifies media trends in AI infrastructure growth and load demand. The report delivers actionable intelligence for strategic communicators and executive teams on how best to plan and position organizations in 2026.

Powering AI localizes storylines, highlights energy tech, and tracks coverage trends in key data center investment markets. Decision makers and communicators will want to be aware of the following insights:

The Story is Local. Among the report’s most striking findings is where the story is being told. This coverage is driving national media trends and conversations on permitting, interconnection queues, land use, and sustainability, but the decisions and most important stories are happening at the local level.



Among the report’s most striking findings is where the story is being told. This coverage is driving national media trends and conversations on permitting, interconnection queues, land use, and sustainability, but the decisions and most important stories are happening at the local level. The Race to Power Data Centers is ON. The report tracks coverage of six key energy technologies in data center reporting. Solar dominates, reflecting its maturity and flexibility, while nuclear closely follows, driven by power deals and momentum for small modular reactors (SMRs). Battery energy storage (BESS) ranks fourth, with hydrogen and geothermal still underrepresented despite their strategic potential.



The report tracks coverage of six key energy technologies in data center reporting. Solar dominates, reflecting its maturity and flexibility, while nuclear closely follows, driven by power deals and momentum for small modular reactors (SMRs). Battery energy storage (BESS) ranks fourth, with hydrogen and geothermal still underrepresented despite their strategic potential. States are Moving Quickly to Win. From 2024 to 2025, the states leading the conversation have changed drastically. Utah posts the highest year-over-year growth in data center coverage, followed by Illinois. News from these states is now outpacing that of data center leaders like Virginia and Texas, where the conversation has shifted to policy, community engagement, and accountability.





Silverline Expands into Texas

Responding to market growth in energy and infrastructure in Texas, Silverline has welcomed a new Vice President, Mike Viesca. A native Texan, Mike brings more than 20 years of experience advising organizations operating in complex policy, infrastructure, and regulatory environments, including work with leading utilities, energy developers, and infrastructure investors across the state.

“Texas is at the center of some of the most consequential energy discussions in the country,” said Viesca, who is dividing his time between Silverline’s Austin and Houston offices. “As our recent SEI2 report shows, Texas is rapidly emerging as a leading data center hub. There’s a clear need for Texas-based communicators who understand this market’s growth potential and the local stories driving it, and I look forward to stepping into that role.”

Viesca’s expertise strengthens Silverline’s capabilities, supports growth, and will help navigate clients through the evolving energy landscape across Texas.

“Texas is currently ground zero for the nexus of AI infrastructure, tech, and energy policy, and our latest report confirms a greater need for a more sophisticated communications strategy,” said Laura Taylor, CEO of Silverline Communications. “Bringing Mike Viesca onto the Silverline team provides us with deep roots in a market that is shaping the national and international narrative.”

Powering AI: Bring Your Own Generation is available now – click HERE to receive a copy.

Silverline also develops custom SEI² reports for organizations seeking a tailored intelligence view of their own media landscape. To request a custom report, contact our team at workwithus@teamsilverline.com

About Silverline Communications

Silverline is the leading public relations agency focused on energy and infrastructure. Silverline’s expertise spans the global energy industry from battery technology and energy storage to renewables, hydrogen, methane mitigation, and industrial decarbonization. We combine decades of experience with proprietary tools, such as the Silverline Energy Insights Index™ (SEI²™), to deliver intelligence-driven results. The Silverline team has been recognized for its innovative approach to PR, bold storytelling, and eye-catching design—earning industry awards for excellence in innovation, impactful campaigns, and standout creative work. As a specialized agency team, Silverline takes pride in amplifying the voices of energy innovators and leaders shaping the future. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

workwithus@teamsilverline.com

